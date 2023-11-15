The Bob Woodruff Foundation Establishes A Natural Disaster Fund With Help From Craig Newmark Philanthropies

A portion of the fund to directly support veterans and military families affected by the Maui fires

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) has established a $5 million Natural Disaster Fund for veterans and military families with the help from ongoing supporter, Craig Newmark Philanthropies. The fund allows BWF to respond immediately when a natural disaster strikes – providing support to families who are suddenly without the essentials to live.

Craig Newmark Philanthropies Craig Newmark

BWF will deploy this new fund as needed to Got Your 6 Network partners, a group of 351 organizations that collectively reaches 97% of veterans and uniformed service members in the states and US territories. Assistance will be provided depending on needs – from essentials like food and housing to longer term concerns like legal support, mental health counseling and employment assistance – all of which can be exacerbated by a disaster.

"My partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation ensures veteran and military family support in every community across the country," said Craig Newmark, Founder of Craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and a member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation Board of Directors. "The creation of the Natural Disaster Fund further enables us to be there in emergency moments when veterans need us the most – without a doubt, we've got their 6."

The first $1 million from Craig Newmark Philanthropies' donation to the Foundation will provide direct assistance to veterans and military-connected families in Maui displaced by the recent fires. BWF will partner with the People's Fund of Maui, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey's fund in collaboration with the Entertainment Industry Foundation, to ensure every dollar goes directly to those affected by the tragedy.

"The People's Fund of Maui is grateful to the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropies as they join us in helping the people of Maui whose sacred land was ravaged by devastating fires this past August," said Dwayne Johnson. "I know firsthand that Maui Veteran, Guard, and Reserve families not only helped with command and control operations of the fires, but were also amongst those most greatly impacted. I thank them for their bravery and hope that together, we can help all the people of Maui on their long journey to recovery."

The $5 million donation to create the Natural Disaster Relief Fund is in addition to a $13 million commitment from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to support BWF initiatives earlier this year. Since 2020, BWF and Craig Newmark Philanthropies have partnered to support 199 veteran and military family organizations and directly impacted more than 1.6 million veterans, service members, spouses and military children.

"Our incredibly generous partners make it possible for BWF to continue its mission to take care of those who have bravely stood for our country and fought for our freedom," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We're confident that we can now deploy funds quickly and effectively when a disaster strikes."

About People's Fund of Maui

Established on August 31, 2023, with support and collaboration from the local community and elders, People's Fund of Maui was launched by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson to provide direct financial support to Maui residents who were displaced by the wildfires.

People's Fund of Maui is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at peoplesfundofmaui.org

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $157 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families – those who stood for us – have stable and successful futures. Visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer and philanthropist, best known for creating the online classified ads service craigslist. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on organizations on the frontlines of protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He stepped away from the day-to-running of craigslist almost two decades ago, but he still occasionally volunteers as a customer service representative.

Media Contact:

Nicole Janok

+1 561-543-6043

[email protected]

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation