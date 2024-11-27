The Bob Woodruff Foundation Invests Over $4.7 Million to Support Veterans and Military Families

The 37 investments will address mental health, housing, legal services, social connection, and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation is proud to announce an investment of over $4.7 million dedicated to ensuring that veterans, service members and their families have stable and successful futures. The latest grant portfolio addresses key issues for veteran communities, including mental health, housing, legal services, education, employment and social connection.

This new investment brings this year's total investments to over $10 million across 73 grants - a new record for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The fall investments include seven new grantee partners, contributing to a total of 17 new grant recipients in 2024.

Of the 37 investments announced today:

Nine address veteran mental health through strengthening the mental health workforce, providing direct clinical care in military-connected communities and increasing access to intensive outpatient programming.

Six programs support military children's access to clinical mental health care.

Five investments will provide outreach and peer support to connect veterans to crisis prevention resources.

One investment will support student veterans across campuses in NYC and one in South Dakota while simultaneously supporting the next generation of social workers.

Three investments will address employment outcomes for veterans and military spouses, with services spanning New York, Indiana, and North Carolina.

, , and . Four investments will improve social connection for service members, veterans and their families through the arts, leadership programming, and mentorship.

Ten investments will support more than 5,700 veterans experiencing or at-risk of homelessness by supporting direct emergency and transitional housing, and provide complementary services to address social determinants of health.

Five investments will provide legal aid to ensure veterans gain access to earned financial and health benefits, prevent evictions, remove barriers to employment, and improve quality of life.

"Our fall grants fund programs and services that help veterans, service members, and their families navigate challenges they face and ensure they receive the support they've earned and deserve. We're funding housing and job programs, food assistance, physical and mental health care, legal support, and more," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We're proud to work with an incredible nationwide network of partners to make this impact possible in communities across the country.For more information on the funded organizations and their work, visit the 2024 fall grants portfolio highlights.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $165 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit. www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

