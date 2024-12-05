The Bob Woodruff Foundation Partners with Navy Federal Credit Union to Provide $500K in Emergency Financial Aid for Service Members This Holiday Season

The funding will provide financial assistance to service members and their families.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), in partnership with the Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU), is proud to announce a $500,000 grant to four relief organizations for holiday-focused emergency financial assistance: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, and Army Emergency Relief. These funds will support military personnel, ensuring they can focus on their missions while meeting the urgent needs of their families. This assistance will cover various critical needs, including:

Basic Living: Rent, mortgage, and food assistance

Medical: Medical copays, special needs medical equipment, and dental care

Unforeseen Emergencies: Emergency travel, funeral expenses, and disaster assistance

Vehicle Assistance: Repairs, maintenance, insurance payments, and child car seats

Permanent Change of Station: Temporary lodging, household set-up, and travel

"The holidays can present significant challenges for many—increased financial stressors, separation from loved ones, emotional strain—particularly our military service members," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We are grateful for our partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, which offers essential support to these families, helps to alleviate their financial load, and ensures they can care for their loved ones this holiday season."

Navy Federal Credit Union recently pledged ongoing support for the Bob Woodruff Foundation aimed to enhance the financial wellness of service members and their families. This partnership ladders back to BWF's longstanding commitment to support Active-Duty service members and veterans during times of need. With the holiday season providing additional and unique financial strains, this funding will provide timely relief during a critical time of the year.

For more information about the Bob Woodruff Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $165 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 14 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of 24,000 and has a global network of more than 360 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

