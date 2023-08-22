The Bob Woodruff Foundation Publishes Understanding the PACT Act to Address Confusion Surrounding Eligibility and Benefits Under the Law

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As our nation marks one year since the passing of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, or PACT Act–one of the largest expansions of health care for veterans in US–misinformation about eligibility and filing claims exists. This misinformation continues to confuse veterans or their survivors, and, as a result, some who may be eligible for expanded benefits are not receiving them.

In fact, a survey conducted by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) revealed that less than half of the veterans polled were familiar with the newly offered benefits, and nearly one-third were unsure about their eligibility. Additionally, only one-fourth of veterans felt confident in navigating and accessing the benefits provided by the PACT Act.

In response, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has published Understanding the PACT Act to help

  • address misinformation about eligibility and claims and
  • ensure that those who may be eligible for expanded benefits apply for them.

In the publication, the Foundation

  • highlights key aspects of the PACT Act including the additional coverage for an expanded list of conditions that are assumed to be caused by exposure to toxic substances.
  • addresses common misperceptions about the PACT Act, such as the belief that you must pay someone to apply for benefits. There are no fees to apply, and the VA doesn't charge to process claims. Ever.
  • provides guidance on how to apply, reminding veterans that filing a claim is free, that you don't need an attorney, the VA is available to assist.

"The PACT Act significantly expands benefits and services for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "As an organization that raises awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families face, we want all who are eligible under the PACT Act to receive the benefits for which they sacrificed so much. We wrote Understanding the PACT Act to help accomplish that."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $146 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

RESOURCES

Publication: Understanding the PACT Act 

Webinar: Understanding the PACT Act and What It Means for Veterans

The PACT Act and Your VA Benefits

Media Contact:
Deirdre Armstrong
[email protected]
917-886-4718

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation

