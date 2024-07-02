The Bob Woodruff Foundation Receives $100,000 Donation From Tractor Supply Company Foundation

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation has received $100,000 from Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. The donation comes as part of the retailer's launch of its Hometown Heroes program and its $1 million donation to charity organizations supporting our nation's military service members, veterans and first responders.

"We are profoundly grateful to Tractor Supply Company for their generous support of active duty military, veterans and first responders through the Hometown Heroes initiative," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Tractor Supply's commitment to elevating heroes within their communities aligns with the Bob Woodruff Foundation's mission to ensure our nation's veterans and service members receive the support they deserve and enables us to deepen our impact in supporting these brave men and women."

"Tractor Supply's longstanding support for those who serve our country and communities is rooted in our Mission and Values," said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. "We are so inspired by the Bob Woodruff Foundation's meaningful work with active duty service members, veterans and their families. It's an honor for us to contribute to the incredible impact the Bob Woodruff Foundation has had in our communities and across the nation."

This donation will help the Bob Woodruff Foundation support its mission to ensure that ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today's youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation's priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals, preserving land for future generations and supporting Hometown Heroes. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2023, the Company donated nearly $16 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Foundation.

