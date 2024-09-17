TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Embassy of the State of Qatar joined forces with The Mission Continues, a veterans' organization, to bring together more than 120 volunteers for a day of service benefitting fellow veterans impacted by natural disasters.

During the day of service volunteers refurbished the Volunteers of America Florida (VOAFL) James Cole Village veterans' housing facility in Tampa. They painted common areas and murals, built shelving for food pantry, landscaped, and pressure washed outside areas.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation, the Embassy of the State of Qatar, and The Mission Continues United to Revitalize Tampa's James Cole Veterans' Housing Village

"We teamed up with the Embassy of the State of Qatar and The Mission Continues to work together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of over 50 veterans and their families at VOA-Florida's James Cole Village who suffered damage from recent Hurricanes in the state," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "The dedication and hard work of our volunteers—painting, landscaping, building essential structures, and enhancing the facility's safety—have transformed this housing facility. This event is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together to help our nation's veterans thrive."

In 2023, the Bob Woodruff Foundation received a $5 million donation from the State of Qatar to help Florida veterans who were impacted by Hurricane Ian and other natural disasters. VOAFL was one of the organizations who received part of this investment to ensure that at least 100 veterans in counties impacted by natural disasters receive assistance to improve their household stability.

During more recent natural disasters like Hurricane Debby, extensive damage to the veterans' housing facility occurred, including severe fence damage, mold due to flooding, food pantry depletion, among others. This damage affected the quality of life for its veteran residents and their families.

"Operation Tampa Strong signified the kind of positive and lasting impact that we can have on our nation's veterans and the communities they serve when we all come together for a common cause," said Kevin Cherep, Chief Executive Officer of The Mission Continues. "Indeed, having relationships with great partners like the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the State of Qatar helps drive the impact, but so does the volunteerism from the veterans, volunteers, and community members. This was a great example of unified service, and we are grateful to have been a part of it."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation continues to partner with local organizations like The Mission Continues and international entities like the Embassy of the State of Qatar to provide veterans, service members, and their families the services they need. Natural disaster relief is one of the areas of focus for the organization.

"Qatar is proud to provide support and relief to those in need, especially veterans who have dedicated themselves to serving others. We are pleased to continue our work and long-time partnership with The Bob Woodruff Foundation to help service members recover and thrive in the wake of natural disasters. We welcome the opportunity to provide assistance that will have a meaningful, lasting impact for veterans and their families," said Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the U.S.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

About the Qatar-US Partnership

The United States established diplomatic relations with Qatar in 1972. The relationship has flourished in the subsequent 50 years, and today, the countries cooperate closely on a wide range of regional and global issues and enjoy deep commercial, educational, and cultural ties. In defense, Qatar and the US collaborate financially, politically, and militarily to work toward stability and prosperity for the region, with US President Joe Biden naming Qatar a Major Non-NATO Ally in 2022, one of just 18 countries globally with that designation. Qatar is home to Al-Udeid Air Base, where it has hosted US Central Command Forward Headquarters and a large US military contingent for decades. Qatar has also routinely come to the assistance of Americans in difficult times by donating to U.S. communities to support efforts to recover from natural disasters, including in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About The Mission Continues

The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. To learn more, visit http://www.missioncontinues.org.

Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

954 825 3065

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation