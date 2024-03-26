THE BOCA RATON ANNOUNCES A COMPLETE REIMAGINATION OF BEACH CLUB

A $100 million investment will redefine the luxury oceanfront hotel along South Florida's coast.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting transformation is on the horizon at South Florida's storied resort and private club. The Boca Raton announces the second phase of its evolution: The reimagination of its iconic Beach Club hotel. A $100 million investment will reveal a coastal destination that seamlessly connects the inside and outdoors with modern design, tailored experiences, and eclectic flavors. When Beach Club is unveiled in December 2024, guests and club members will discover an entirely redesigned arrival, new restaurants, a completely refreshed lobby featuring a new bar and café, a new fitness facility and oceanside event space, and a stunning renovation of the hotel's 207 guest rooms and suites.

The new Beach Club will provide an unparalleled beach experience at the intersection of fun and luxury. The fully renovated hotel will showcase natural textures and open, light-filled spaces. Many of the new suites will flow into expansive poolside outdoor living spaces—as overseen by Urban Robot Associates, a full-service design collective located in Miami Beach.

"Beach Club is recognized as one of the most coveted travel destinations along the East Coast and serves as an exclusive beach escape for club members and resort guests," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "This transformation is going to catapult the Forbes Five-Star destination to a completely new status of oceanfront luxury."

Those who know Marisol, a popular Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, will discover a new indoor-outdoor locale with an extended terrace and sweeping ocean views. In addition, a new beachfront dining concept will be introduced showcasing global culinary talents. Snacks and bites as well as great social vibes will be prominent in the redesigned Beach Club lounge with floor-to-ceiling views of the private beach, ideal for an early morning coffee or an island-inspired aperitif.

When it's time for a lazy afternoon spent lounging, guests and members can do so at three upgraded pools and the beach where curated new experiences will be debuted. Exclusive poolside cabanas are in partnership with St. Tropez swimwear brand Vilebrequin. Within a redesigned fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment, floor-to-ceiling windows will brighten the space with natural light. Meeting spaces will be refreshed with the addition of an oceanside event lawn, making it a perfect setting for board meetings, smaller executive groups, beachside weddings, milestone events, and social celebrations.

"The design concept is inspired by the soothing hues and calming atmosphere of Beach Club's distinct setting, to immerse guests in the beauty of the surroundings and indulge in the luxury of coastal living," said Giancarlo Pietri, Principal of Urban Robot Associates. "A rich and authentic material palette comprised of honed natural marble, limewash plaster walls, and cerused woods accented by a vibrant coral color will create a tranquil retreat."

Beach Club's renovation begins in spring 2024, and the beach and pools will remain available for The Boca Raton guests and Club members throughout the changes. This marks the second phase of The Boca Raton's transformation. The first of which was completed in early 2023, following a $250 million redesign that ushered in what was referred to as A New Golden Era. Among the new Harborside spaces: More than 12 restaurants and lounges, including four signature dining concepts in collaboration with Major Food Group; the new four-acre Harborside Pool Club; upgrades to the storied Cloister hotel; and a refresh of the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera. The resort also unveiled Tower, a luxury hotel that soars to the clouds. For an added layer of exclusivity, travelers can stay within the new Tower Suite Collection, suites that include an invitation to Top of the Tower private lounge on the 27th floor. Staying at Beach Club provides access to all of The Boca Raton's amenities, including golf, tennis, and pickleball.

In addition to Urban Robot Associates, the Beach Club project will be brought to life by landscape architecture firm EDSA, and Garcia Stromberg—a firm of architects, designers, and artists.

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and six pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations.

