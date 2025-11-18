THE BOCA RATON CELEBRATES A CENTURY OF BEING ICONIC

2026 marks 100th Anniversary as one of America's most storied private clubs and resorts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1926, a bold vision by architect Addison Mizner gave rise to the Cloister Inn, a Mediterranean Revival-designed hotel along South Florida's Gold Coast. One hundred years later, The Boca Raton stands as one of America's most legendary private clubs and luxury resorts, celebrating its centennial with a year-long tribute to legacy, innovation, and community. Throughout 2026, Club members and resort guests are invited to partake in immersive experiences, tailored programming, and future-focused enhancements that mark 100 years of iconic hospitality.

The Boca Raton, South Florida’s iconic luxury private club and resort, stands as a symbol of 100 years of architectural grandeur, hospitality, and American resort tradition.

The Boca Raton's centennial milestone honors the legacy built by generations of Club members, guests, and associates who have shaped its place in luxury resort culture. It also marks the property's evolution following a recent $375 million reinvention, which sets the stage for its next 100 years. The newest chapter includes this year's unveiling of a reimagined Beach Club along The Boca Raton's private stretch of golden sand.

"A centennial is more than a birthday. It's a reflection of impact," says Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "The Boca Raton has shaped memories for families, hosted landmark community events, and set a national standard for hospitality. As we honor the history of our Club and resort, we are also planning to invest in dynamic new experiences, continue to restore architectural treasures, and elevate every touchpoint. A century in, we're just getting started."

As 2026 unfolds, The Boca Raton will come alive with vibrant experiences that celebrate legacy, from a museum unveil and Assouline book launch; to wellness offerings; curated tennis, golf, and cultural events; capsule collections at the shops; and special dining menus. Highlights include:

Cloister Inn Museum, A Mizner Legacy – Set to open in December 2025, the museum is in partnership with the Boca Raton Historical Society. Housed at the original hotel's reception, the two-story space showcases preserved furniture and furnishings, and is the highlight of a new, custom self-guided audio tour of Cloister.

Assouline book launch, The Boca Raton: A Century of Being Iconic – Written by acclaimed journalist James Reginato, the limited-edition collectible coffee table book features archival images, exclusive interviews, and newly commissioned photography. It will be sold onsite at the Assouline boutique, located in Boca Chica women's apparel and lifestyle shop.

A Centennial Capsule Collection will also launch at The Boca Raton's shops, including Curated, Boca Chica, Mister Pink, and The Sports Shop. The 12-piece limited-edition collection includes accessories like an Italian silk scarf, and beachwear. Designs are inspired by iconic Cloister details, such as the Cathedral ballroom ceiling's tile patterns and the main entrance fountain.

At the 50,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary Spa Palmera, centennial-inspired treatments include a Golden Era Spa Collection featuring the Gilded Waters Ritual Bath with 24K gold balm, and the Diamond Age Defy Facial, a facial inspired by 1920s glamour.

Racquet Club will host semi-annual 1926 Era Wood Racquet Tennis Clinics, inviting players to relive the Golden Age of tennis with classic racquets and timeless courtside style. On the greens, The Silver Scot Invitational will be a golf experience inspired by 1926 Director of Golf Tommy Armour, complete with period attire and vintage clubs.

Known as a culinary destination with more than 18 restaurants, bars and lounges, The Boca Raton will spotlight creative menus, partnerships, and nostalgic flavors across its venues, including at its four signature dining concepts with Mario Carbone's Major Food Group.

Discover a limited-edition wine in collaboration with Napa Valley vineyard Shafer. The Shafer "Century" Cabernet Sauvignon is available by the glass or bottle at The Boca Raton.



Savor a rotating selection of throwback dishes , from duck à l'orange at The Flamingo Grill to red velvet waffles at Sadelle's. Each restaurant's creation is inspired by vintage menus, refined through modern techniques. Prohibition-era cocktails will be offered at Cloister's stunning social center Palm Court.



Enjoy a feast for the eyes. A 7-foot-long, 4-foot-high edible marvel of Cloister will be sculpted by The Boca Raton's pastry team using 300 pounds of fondant, 500 pounds of sugar, and 1,000 pounds of white chocolate. To satisfy your own sugar craving, step inside confectionary shop Maison Rose for coconut macaroons with orange essence served in Centennial keepsake packaging – a nod to Addison Mizner's favorite treat.



The year begins with a week of cultural events in January 2026, including an art popup and lecture with Palm Beach artist Serge Strosberg, Johnnie Brown in Pop Art: Mizner's Monkey in a New Light, a candlelight Musical Fireworks concert from the Palm Beach Symphony, and arias of the 1920s under the stars with the Palm Beach Opera. The festivities culminate with an extraordinary weekend of once-in-a-century centennial celebrations; one of many throughout the year.

Stay up to date on 100 Year offerings by visiting TheBocaRaton.com, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @TheBocaRaton.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The unveiling of Beach Club in January 2025 marked a major milestone in The Boca Raton's storied history, serving as Phase II of the resort's transformation. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 14 tennis courts and 12 new pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

