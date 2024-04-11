The Boiling Crab® Celebrates 20 Years of Bold Flavors, Cherished Memories, and Community

The original seafood boil restaurant shows no signs of slowing down as it celebrates a monumental 20th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boiling Crab®, commemorates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades since its inception and their remarkable journey that began with a vision to bring Louisiana-inspired Cajun flavors to California and beyond.

From humble beginnings in Garden Grove, California, The Boiling Crab has evolved into a household name, with 30 restaurants spanning the United States, Australia, China, and Saudi Arabia. With no plans of slowing down, The Boiling Crab is set to expand and grow to new locations both domestically and internationally. The journey, marked by an unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality, and community, has been guided by the loyal support of customers who have embraced the bold flavors and family-style dining experience.

"As we celebrate the remarkable milestone of our 20th anniversary, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude and nostalgia, reflecting on the incredible journey we've shared. Two decades ago, fueled by a passion for seafood and a love for communal dining, we embarked on a mission to bring the Louisiana-inspired Cajun flavors we created in Seadrift, Texas to the vibrant streets of California. Little did we know, our humble beginnings would blossom into a global phenomenon cherished by millions - all thanks to you, our loyal customers." - says Dada Ngo, Co-founder of The Boiling Crab.

With each new location, the original seafood boil restaurant chain has shared its passion for bold flavors and communal dining with diverse communities around the globe. Their unique The Whole Sha-Bang!® sauce has been a staple in the restaurant, a proprietary recipe that only the family and its original staff members know how to make. The expansion, fueled by the enthusiasm of fans, reflects a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and fostering connections through food.

Dada continues "As we look ahead to the next chapter of our journey, I am filled with excitement and anticipation for the memories we have yet to create, the flavors we have yet to share, and the bonds we have yet to forge. Whether you've been with us from the beginning or are just discovering the joy of cracking open a steaming crab leg in our The Whole Sha-bang! sauce, know that you are an integral part of The Boiling Crab's story - and for that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The Boiling Crab family extends its heartfelt appreciation to its loyal customers for 20 years of support and camaraderie. As they celebrate this milestone, they look forward to the next 20 years of togetherness, love, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

For more information about The Boiling Crab and its anniversary celebrations and to view their locations, visit www.theboilingcrab.com

About The Boiling Crab®

The Boiling Crab® presents a welcoming, family-centric dining experience, specializing in authentic Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boils. The menu boasts a variety of fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, and other delectable shellfish, alongside tantalizing options such as fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, complemented by an array of refreshing beverages including sodas, beers, micheladas, and margaritas.

Established in 2004 in Garden Grove, CA, the inaugural The Boiling Crab® introduced and popularized Louisiana-inspired Cajun seafood boils along the West Coast and beyond, renowned for our signature original sauce flavor, The Whole Sha-Bang®. Explore our diverse range of global locations at www.theboilingcrab.com/#locations .

