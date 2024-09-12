The Boiling Crab® Partners With The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) and RIF LA In Support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Proceeds collected from sales will support advancing pediatric cancer research and improving outcomes for young patients

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, The Boiling Crab® , renowned for its authentic Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boils, is excited to announce a new partnership with The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) and RIF Los Angeles . From September 16 to October 13, 2024, The Boiling Crab will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all boiled shrimp and crawfish sales—whether in-store or through online orders via Postmates—to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's mission to end childhood cancer.

The Boiling Crab is also proud to partner with RIF Los Angeles to feature their trademarked tag, Good People Helping Good People, which will be adapted to Good People Helping Good Kids for this initiative. The campaign will include two exclusive t-shirt designs (available for purchase on the RIF LA website) along with a bundle of three custom-designed stickers sold in-store. As part of the in-restaurant experience, families dining in will also receive complimentary coloring placemats with crayons for kids.

Donations can also be made directly through The Boiling Crab's dedicated TBC Donation Page on the NPCF website.

"We are thankful and proud to be partnering with The Boiling Crab to raise awareness and funds to support pediatric cancer research," said David Frazer, CEO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Dada Ngo, Co-founder of The Boiling Crab, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "At The Boiling Crab, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. It is more important now than ever to bring light to pediatric cancer, as the number of children diagnosed continues to rise and the need for effective treatments grows. Partnering with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a meaningful way for us to contribute to a cause that is close to our hearts. We hope that our efforts can help make a real difference in the fight against childhood cancer."

"Since opening our business in 2006, selling some of the most rarest shoes in the world to building our own in-house line of clothing. We've built RIF on the principle of "good people helping good people," and it's wonderful to see that this motto continues to support a great cause for children."

"We are excited to partner with The Boiling Crab on a special shirt to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. As a family-owned business with children of our own, this collaboration holds a special place in our hearts," said Jeffrey Malabanan co-owner of RIF Los Angeles.

Key Facts:

Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease among children.

Each day, 43 kids in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Approximately 1 in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

More than 95% of childhood cancer survivors experience significant health-related issues by the age of 45 due to current treatment options.

Only 4% of the billions of dollars spent annually on cancer research is directed towards childhood cancer.

NPCF Facts:

89 cents of every dollar donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® goes directly to funding clinical trials for less toxic and more effective treatments for childhood cancer.

NPCF collaborates with over 35 leading pediatric hospitals nationwide through its Sunshine Project™.

Over the past 12 years, NPCF has funded $39 million in research, resulting in breakthroughs with multiple drug combinations.

Increased awareness and support are crucial to advancing research and improving outcomes for young patients facing this devastating disease. To find the nearest The Boiling Crab location near you please visit theboilingcrab.com or check your Postmates app. To learn more about the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) please visit NationalPCF.org .

About The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF):

Established in 1991, the NPCF is dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Through its Sunshine Project™, NPCF unites top physicians and scientists from more than 35 of the nation's best hospitals to develop and fund groundbreaking research. The NPCF is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator, holding a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency. Discover more at NationalPCF.org .

About The Boiling Crab®:

Founded in 2004 in Garden Grove, CA, The Boiling Crab® offers a family-friendly dining experience centered around authentic Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boils. The menu features fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, and a variety of refreshing beverages. Known for its signature sauce, The Whole Sha-Bang®, The Boiling Crab has popularized Cajun seafood boils on the West Coast and beyond. Explore our diverse range of locations at www.theboilingcrab.com/#locations .

