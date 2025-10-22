The BOLD N4 Arrives: Flagship Power, Dual Displays, and Next-Level Performance at an Unbeatable Price

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products proudly unveils the latest flagship in its premium BOLD smartphone line, the BOLD N4. As the highly anticipated successor to the N3, the BOLD N4 pushes innovation even further with an industry-first feature at this price point: a 1.74" OLED secondary rear touch display, delivering smart functionality and creative versatility unlike anything else on the market.

The BOLD N4 is launching with a special release flash deal of just $249.99 on Amazon.com, a limited-time offer from its regular $299.99 MSRP.

BOLD N4

Customers who wish to purchase the BOLD N4 can visit: https://amzn.to/3KXw9bM

Dual Displays, Elevated Design

The BOLD N4 features a stunning 6.78" FHD+ 3D AMOLED primary display with a razor-sharp 1200 × 2652 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling, immersive gaming, and lifelike streaming. Crafted from premium AG glass and finished in the elegant Glacier White, the N4 combines durability with modern sophistication.

Its secondary OLED rear touch display lets users view notifications, control music, check the time, and preview the camera, all without waking the main screen. For photography, this second display serves as a personal viewfinder for the powerful 50MP AI Super HDR primary camera, allowing for flawless selfies and unique creative angles.

Flagship-Level Camera System

The triple-camera array includes:

50MP AI Super HDR main sensor

8MP ultra-wide lens

8MP telephoto lens

The 16MP AI strong-perception front camera ensures sharp, vibrant portraits, while 4K@30fps video capture allows users to shoot cinematic-quality content. AI-driven enhancements like Night Mode, HDR, and intelligent scene detection automatically fine-tune every shot for professional-grade results.

Performance Without Compromise

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 4nm ARM Cortex-A78 Octa-Core processor, the BOLD N4 delivers lightning-fast app response and exceptional multitasking. Paired with 8GB DDR5 RAM (plus 24GB extended RAM) and 512GB of internal storage, it handles gaming, streaming, and heavy workloads with ease.

With an AnTuTu score of 704,494, the N4 is built for both productivity and play. Gamers will appreciate the ARM Mali-G615 GPU, which delivers console-like gaming experiences on the go with rich visuals, smooth frame rates, and efficient power management.

Built for AI

MediaTek's 6th-generation NPU 655, powers advanced AI features, from intelligent photography to personalized performance optimization. The result is a phone that not only performs, but it also learns and adapts to the user.

All-Day Power, Ultra-Fast Charging

The 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, while the 66W Ultra-Fast Charger powers the N4 from 0 to 100% in just 20 minutes, minimizing downtime and maximizing mobility.

Future-Ready Connectivity and Security

With 5G connectivity, users enjoy blazing download speeds, low latency, and reliable connections even in high-traffic areas. NFC support enables seamless payments and device pairing. Security is top-tier with AI Face ID and an in-display fingerprint sensor that unlocks the device in just 0.4 seconds.

Everything Included — No Extra Purchases

The BOLD N4 ships with all the essentials right in the box:

Clear case cover

Wired earphones

Type-C 66W charger

BOLD sticker

Learn more: www.bluproducts.com/devices/bold-n4

About BOLD:

BOLD is a premium smartphone brand from BLU Smartphones, a Miami-based mobile phone manufacturer. Dedicated to delivering flagship and flagship-like devices, BOLD combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional value. Each model is released in limited quantities, ensuring exclusivity and attention to detail. With a focus on performance, design, and user experience, all without the flagship price tag, BOLD redefines what premium smartphones can be.

BOLD Media Relations: (305) 715-7171 | [email protected]

SOURCE BLU Products