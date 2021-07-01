The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort Breaks Ground on 150-Acre Beachfront Development

Phase one of the development includes 207 RV sites with full hook-ups and concrete patios, as well as resort-quality amenities including private bathrooms, a laundry facility, a fitness center with views of the Gulf of Mexico, high-speed Wi-Fi, free utilities and more. Construction at the resort will continue through the end of the year, and is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2022, when it will unveil the largest pool and swim-up bar of any RV resort in the country. Guests can make reservations at BolivarBeachClub.com .

"We have been overwhelmed by the amount of interest and support for this development," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort "We've heard from so many people who are ready to vacation with us, and because of that, we are accepting reservations earlier than anticipated."

As a premier RV resort and entertainment venue, the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort aims to elevate the RV travel experience by offering resort-style amenities, beachfront accommodations, and a food and entertainment venue that will feature live music year-round. The resort will provide a variety of site types including Lakefront Patio Sites, ADA Sites, Premier Beach Club Sites, and select sites will come equipped with private dog runs.

About Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue offering an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, the resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com , become a fan on Facebook , or follow on Instagram .

