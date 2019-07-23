NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bone Cement Market in US: About this market

Bone cement is widely used for implant fixation in various orthopedic, trauma surgeries, and dental implants. This bone cement market analysis considers sales from both antibiotic-loaded bone cement and non-antibiotic bone cement. Our analysis also considers the sales of bone cement across US. In 2018, the antibiotic-loaded bone cement segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand to prevent infection will play a significant role in the antibiotic-loaded bone cement segment to maintain its market position. Also, our bone cement market in US report also looks at factors such as increase in number of orthopedic surgeries due to rise in trauma cases, launch of new products, and growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques. However, complex regulatory framework and product recalls, complications associated with the use of bone cement, and high degree of consolidation may hamper the growth of the bone cement industry in US over the forecast period.

Bone Cement Market in US: Overview



Growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques



Technological advances in healthcare has led to significant growth of minimally invasive (MI) surgical techniques. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are major treatment procedures which use a hollow needle, which is passed through patient's skin into fractured vertebra. The cement-strengthened vertebra allows the patient to stand straight, reduces pain, and prevent further fractures. This demand for MI surgical techniques will lead to the expansion of the bone cement market in US at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement



The antibiotic-loaded bone cement is used in the permanent fixation of implants. The addition of antibiotics to the bone cement will reduce the development of infections and has been widely used in arthroplasties. Growing risk of infection in orthopedic surgeries has led to increasing demand for antibiotic-loaded bone cement. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the bone cement market in US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone cement manufacturers, that include Colfax Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Also, the bone cement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



