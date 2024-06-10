The Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Announces Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis (ISO2024) Program Highlights

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of all women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will suffer an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetime. The Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis (ISO2024) aims to address this growing health crisis by providing the latest evidence-based information on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease. The symposium, hosted by the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), will take place in Washington, DC from June 13-15, 2024. The conference offers in-depth educational sessions for healthcare providers covering all facets of skeletal health assessment, patient management, exercise, nutrition, and post-fracture care.

The opening session will feature Mark Black, a leading resilience expert, coach and author, for a Keynote Address on the topic of "The Resilience Roadmap." Mr. Black is an extraordinary individual—a heart and double-lung transplant recipient who became a four-time marathon runner and the author of two books, "The Resilience Roadmap" and "Live Life from the Heart." He inspires people to overcome limitations and build resilience to thrive through challenges and change.

"Osteoporotic fractures are a crisis in the U.S., impacting millions of lives every year," said Claire Gill, CEO of BHOF. "This year's keynote speaker is a testament to the power of resilience and overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. We are honored to have Mark Black share his incredible story and insights, which will undoubtedly inspire and empower our attendees."

Another highlight of the conference is the 2024 Lawrence G. Raisz, M.D. Memorial Lecture by Steven Harris, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Harris will present the topic of "Antiresorptive Therapy in Osteoporosis: Current State of the Art." Dr. Harris is a board-certified internist and endocrinologist with a subspecialty focus on osteoporosis, metabolic bone disease, and disorders of mineral metabolism.

The Lawrence G. Raisz, M.D. Memorial Lecture Award at the Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis (ISO) recognizes a clinical scientist who is dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and has made a significant contribution to the field of study in osteoporosis and bone metabolism.

"We are delighted to recognize Dr. Harris as the recipient of this year's Lawrence G. Raisz, M.D. Memorial Lecture Award," said Kenneth W. Lyles, BHOF Board President. "As a leading researcher on antiresorptive therapies and their impact on bone health, Dr. Harris' insights will help healthcare professionals enhance patient care and improve outcomes for those affected by osteoporosis. His dedication and contributions to the field are truly commendable."

BHOF is also delighted to present the first Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award to Rebekah Rotstein, NCPT of Denver, CO. The award's intent is to recognize medical professionals who are instrumental in raising awareness about bone health and providing exceptional care to people living with osteoporosis in their community. The award is named in honor of its longest serving Board Member and former President and Chair, Robert F. Gagel, M.D.

"We're pleased to recognize healthcare professionals who are not only providing exceptional care for people living with bone disease, but also making a positive impact in their community," said Kathleen Shoemaker, Pharm D., MBA, Chair of the BHOF Board of Trustees. "Given Dr. Gagel's commitment to his patients during his distinguished medical career and his unwavering support for BHOF as a board member and officer for more than 15 years, we are delighted to name this award in his honor."

The ISO2024 also offers workshops on Fracture Liaison Services, continuing education curriculum, and sessions on the diagnosis, treatment and management of osteoporosis.

Learn more about ISO2024 and register to attend here: https://interdisciplinarysymposiumosteoporosis.org/.

