The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Commemorates 40th Anniversary With '40 Faces of Osteoporosis' Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), the nation's leading organization dedicated exclusively to osteoporosis and bone health, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024 with the launch of the '40 Faces of Osteoporosis' campaign. BHOF will showcase the personal stories of 40 individuals affected by osteoporosis and low bone mass, aiming to raise awareness about the impact of this chronic disease and the importance of prioritizing our bone health.

Beginning in May, which is Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month, and continuing throughout the year, BHOF will feature these stories through a series of personal videos. Each narrative will offer a unique perspective on living with osteoporosis, emphasizing the importance of bone health throughout the lifespan.

"Osteoporosis affects people of all ages and ethnicities," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "It's our goal to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to support good bone health and live well with osteoporosis. From prevention and screening to treatment and management, we hope to inspire people of all ages to adopt a proactive approach to bone health."

Osteoporosis affects approximately 10 million Americans, with an additional 44 million at risk for fractures due to low bone density. Despite the prevalence of this disease, many people do not recognize that maintaining good bone health is a lifelong commitment, starting in childhood. Early adoption of healthy habits can establish a strong foundation, significantly lowering the risk of fractures later in life.

Early detection through screening is essential in preventing osteoporosis. Screening for low bone density can help identify individuals at risk before fractures occur, enabling timely intervention and management. Regular bone density tests, particularly for those over 50 or with risk factors, are vital to prevent osteoporosis-related fractures.

Fractures due to osteoporosis are alarmingly common. About half of all women and a quarter of all men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis in their lifetime. These fractures can have serious consequences including chronic pain, disability, loss of independence, and even death, making it crucial to prioritize bone health at every stage of life.

"Osteoporosis can impact anyone, regardless of age, race, gender, or background. By sharing these stories, we hope to shed light on the diverse experiences of those living with osteoporosis and inspire a collective effort towards better bone health for all," said Lindsey West, BHOF Chief Program Officer.

For more information about the '40 Faces of Osteoporosis' campaign and to view the featured stories, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/40-faces-of-osteoporosis.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

