The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Elects Two New Members to its Board of Trustees

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Trustees, Irene Bueno and Jenny Rappole. Both bring exceptional expertise and leadership to support BHOF's mission of preventing osteoporosis and broken bones and promoting strong bones for life.

"We are delighted to welcome Irene Bueno and Jenny Rappole to our Board of Trustees," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to health and wellness will be instrumental in furthering our mission and expanding our impact in improving lives through bone health advocacy, education, and support."

About BHOF's New Trustees

Irene B. Bueno, Esq., co-founder of NVG, a leading government relations firm, brings decades of experience in health policy and advocacy. She has held prominent roles in public service, including as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Irene has been recognized as a Top Lobbyist by the National Institute of Lobbying and Ethics and is a dedicated advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. At NVG, she leverages her broad network and in-depth expertise in both the executive and legislative branches to advance clients' policy goals effectively. Irene's experience has helped her develop extensive high-level relationships across government, including in the executive branch; House and Senate Democratic Leadership; Congressional Committees with jurisdiction over health, education, and appropriations issues; and the Tri-Caucus (Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Black Caucus, and Asian Pacific American Caucus). Irene will serve on BHOF's Policy/Quality/Reimbursement Committee.

Jenny Rappole is a Master Holistic Health Coach and founder and CEO of JRAPPFIT Health & Wellness, LLC. She has guided hundreds of clients toward achieving sustainable health and wellness through personalized coaching, behavior change strategies, and functional strength training. Jenny is passionate about helping individuals over 50 reclaim their strength, confidence, and vitality by addressing the unique challenges of aging through fitness and nutrition. She is a sought-after wellness expert known for her supportive and results-driven coaching approach. Jenny's work extends beyond individual clients, as she collaborates with organizations to promote healthy aging and educate communities on the importance of physical activity and balanced nutrition. With over 15 years of experience, she has built a reputation for empowering individuals to make realistic, life-enhancing changes. Certified as a Master Holistic Health Coach and personal trainer, Jenny combines her expertise with a commitment to making wellness accessible. She will serve on BHOF's Development/Fundraising Committee.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation, is the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy and research. Established in 1984, BHOF is the nation's largest health organization dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org .

