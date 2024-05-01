The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation Celebrates May's Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month with the Launch of the '40 Faces of Osteoporosis' Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month is particularly significant for the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) as it celebrates its 40th year as the nation's largest health organization solely dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health.

Starting in May, and throughout the year, BHOF will highlight the stories of 40 inspiring osteoporosis patients via personal videos to commemorate its 40th anniversary, raise awareness, and honor those whom the foundation supports.

BHOF was founded 40 years ago in 1984 after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Consensus Conference revealed an overwhelming need from both patients and physicians for more information on optimal approaches to the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. For the last four decades, the foundation has been instrumental in developing and administering programs of awareness, education, research, and advocacy.

"We are extremely grateful to those who have contributed to the foundation over the past forty years and appreciate their enduring commitment and support. As we celebrate the last 40 years, we are also looking ahead at how we can continue to raise awareness and ultimately reduce the number of fractures caused by osteoporosis," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO.

Approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, with an additional 44 million experiencing low bone density, thereby increasing their risk of fractures. Many people do not understand that good bone health is a lifelong concern, and that osteoporosis prevention should begin in childhood. Adopting healthy habits early in life can set a good foundation for strong and healthy bones, ultimately reducing the risk of breaking bones as one ages.

"Fractures caused by osteoporosis are often preventable, but in the United States two million fractures occur each year due to the disease," said Lindsey West, BHOF Chief Program Officer. "It's important for people to prioritize building and maintaining strong bones as early as possible through healthy lifestyle choices. This includes getting enough physical activity and eating a bone-healthy diet."

Throughout the month of May, BHOF is hosting variety of events and sharing information to promote bone health awareness. Activities include educational webinars, interactive presentations, new podcast episodes, fitness classes, and more. For additional information, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/awareness-month .

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org .

