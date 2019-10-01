The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation Launches New Patient Program 'Carelines'

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation (BMCF) launched their newest patient program, Carelines, to respond to the evolving needs of patients and families undergoing cancer treatment. This web-based platform includes three distinct modules, each of which can be used by patients and families either alone or in combination and is for anyone who has a diagnosis of cancer or receiving a bone marrow, stem cell or cord blood transplant:

Crowdfunding: This program offers patients a quick and easy way to reach out to family, friends and social networks for financial support. The BMCF works closely with each participating patient to set up a profile, and to promote it through social media and/or more traditional means. All contributions to the patient are tax-deductible and do not affect a patient's medical insurance or other benefits.

Journaling: This module allows patients to rally support from family and friends around the world and share updates about their treatment. Patients can share updates, photos and videos with their community, and others can leave messages of support for the patient.

Volunteer Calendar: This program component provides a simple and effective way for patients to keep track of appointments and organize support from their community members. Patients and/or caregivers can reach out for help with day-to-day tasks such as meal preparation, child and pet care, transportation to appointments, caregiver relief, and other errands. Supportive community members can easily utilize the calendar to volunteer for tasks, allowing the patient to focus on getting better.

"Carelines was created from the input we received at the BMCF over the past 27 years from patients, families, and caregivers. It takes a village to get through a diagnosis and having support from their loved ones and community makes all the difference in the world," said Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation founder and CEO Christina Merrill.

About the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation:

The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, founded in 1992, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer and transplant patients and their families by providing vital financial assistance, comprehensive resources, educational information, physician referrals, and emotional support programs.

