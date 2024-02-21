The Book of Quint novel prequel to JAWS sells out of first printing within 2 months

On 50th anniversary of Peter Benchley's novel Jaws, a new literary addition to the Jaws universe.

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 1974, Peter Benchley published his debut novel, Jaws. It became an instant best seller, and the rest was history. Fifty years later in 2024, history has repeated itself.

The Book of Quint, a novel prequel to Jaws, sold out of its first printing in only two months after a world-wide release. Fans of both the book and movie Jaws have taken to bookshops around the world in search of what many are calling a "masterpiece" and "perfect prequel". Major vendors, from Walmart, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones, and Amazon are sold out in the United States, Australia, and Great Britain.

In 2022, the Benchley family estate granted permission to debut author, Ryan Dacko, to publish his novel that tells the backstory to Quint, the tough fisherman played by Robert Shaw in the 1975 film. Dacko's own experience as a US Coast Guard Veteran, working on an ice breaker and rescue boats, as well as a commercial deep-sea diver and underwater welder, gave him a unique perspective into the world of Quint.

With his Jaws Obsession podcast gaining popularity, Dacko showed the years of research and unearthing of details from the movie Jaws, where the story and characters in The Book of Quint were born. After a limited edition run of only 300 books published through an Indiegogo campaign in 2022, The Book of Quint was signed by Amberley Publishing out of England and released in the UK and Europe in November 2023.

Total Film Magazine featured the book in their December 2023 issue and hailed the book as "awash with gripping trauma and tension." A wall of five-star reviews left by Amazon readers led to the North American release in January 2024. In hours, the entire run sold out making those first printing books instant collector's items.

A second printing was ordered by the publisher as distributors desperately search for remaining books.

You can follow the status of the novel on the weekly broadcast called The Jaws Obsession (https://jawsob.com/), which is hosted on all major podcast platforms around the world. Social media: (https://www.instagram.com/bookofquint/)

The audiobook for The Book of Quint is set for a premiere on March 26, 2024 by Tantor Media and will be available on all platforms. https://tantor.com/the-book-of-quint-ryan-dacko.html

The eBook for the Book of Quint is available worldwide on all platforms.

Title: The Book of Quint

Publisher :‎ Amberley Publishing (15 Nov. 2023)

ISBN-13‏ : ‎978-1398122475

Contact:

William Pettit Agency

Bill Pettit

***@gmail.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13008211

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ryan Dacko