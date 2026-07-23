The Book That Every Educator Should Have Before This School Year

With classrooms reopening in weeks, educator David L. Thomas says the most important back-to-school supply isn't for the students — it's for the teacher

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every August, teachers stock up on supplies for everyone but themselves. This year, a Florida educator is challenging his colleagues to add one item to the list before the first bell rings: a book built to pour back into the person standing at the front of the room — one page at a time, for all 180 days of the school year.

David L. Thomas 180 Days of Power for Educators

180 Days of Power for Educators by David L. Thomas delivers exactly one page for every instructional day: an original quote, a short story straight from the schoolhouse, and a research-backed Best Practice Note. Five minutes with the morning coffee, and a teacher walks into the building carried instead of just scheduled.

"Teachers don't burn out because they stop caring — they burn out because no one is pouring back into them," said Thomas, a 17-year public educator who still works inside a large Florida high school every day. "If you're going to have your lesson plans ready before day one, have your fuel ready too. This book is the daily refill."

What sets the book apart is its architecture. Instead of treating Day 47 like Day 147, it moves through six thirty-day phases that mirror the real emotional seasons of a school year — from The Opening and The Grind through The Storm, The Turn, The Push, and The Finish — so the page an educator reads always matches the season they're standing in. Every quote and story is an original composition written for educators, not recycled off the internet.

The book anchors the three-book 180 Days of Power series, with companion editions for school leaders and students — allowing entire schools to open the year on the same page, literally, from pre-planning through graduation. Districts are already adopting the series as a zero-prep, building-wide culture program.

Thomas writes from inside the profession, drawing on 17 years in the classroom, MTSS, and student services. He holds degrees from Bethune-Cookman University and Nova Southeastern University, and is also the author of The Convincing and Teacher LLC.

Educators can preview the series, explore the six phases, and request district pricing at www.180daysofpower.com. All three books are available now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions.

Media Contact:

David L. Thomas

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https://www.180daysofpower.com

SOURCE David L. Thomas