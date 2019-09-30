The Book the Lawyers from Hell Didn't Want you to Read, is Now Out

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eBook Predicting Donald Trump, Understanding a Stable Genius is finally out. Get it and start winning.

In view of Donald Trump's behavior in the last weeks, it has become imperative that people start to understand how his mind works. Lawyers have tried to prevent this.

Book cover of Predicting Donald Trump, Understanding a Stable Genius Book content of Predicting Donald Trump, Understanding a Stable Genius

News channels tend to focus on what is on Donald Trump's mind but that is shifting from hour to hour, possibly from minute to minute. That gives news and stunning surprises but no understanding.

It is high time an understanding of the way Donald Trump's mind functions becomes general knowledge. This is the first book that does that. In the USA, the APA and lawyers from hell frown upon gauging another person's mind from a distance, but the writer is outside of their purview. And so, now, for the first time, all Americans are able to come to grips with Donald Trump's mind. It tolls the bells for the end of surprises and the beginning of solid-based decision making processes. Sense and clarity can be restored, on both sides of the aisle.

Although of late Donald Trump seems to be on an erratic self-destructive path, his words and actions can be predicted with surprising accuracy. This book contains an in-depth explanation of the predictive factors.

Predicting Donald Trump, Understanding a Stable Genius is a non-political, cold-blooded analysis of the person who dominates our daily news cycles.

Key elements from science, philosophy, psychology, cultural anthropology – and some street smarts – are all brought together to understand the president of the most powerful nation in the world. Many consider Donald Trump unfathomable, yet he can be understood. This book is a manual. No human being is simple, nor is Donald Trump. But his case is peculiar and that makes him predictable.

Predicting Donald Trump, Understanding a Stable Genius is available as an eBook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, Kobo, Tolino and Payhip.

