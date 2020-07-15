The Booker T. Anderson Learning Center Launches Fundraiser to Support Educational Needs of Children of Color

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Booker T. Anderson Learning Center continues its tradition of addressing critical support needs for children of color in South Los Angeles. They have just launched a fundraiser via Fundly to support the COVID-19 impacted families by providing all educational resources to their children. An arm of the outreach ministry of Unity Missionary Baptist Church of South Los Angeles, this learning center works towards eliminating the disparities in educational support and training to this community.

Unity M.B.C. Health Education Workshop in South Los Angeles

"Needless to say, the impact of Covid and its affects have widened the disparities in these areas and many children in these communities are at risk of falling further behind as they don't have the home structure to support remote/online education. With the reduction of jobs, there is a greater premium placed on basic skills and training to enter or re-enter the workforce," said Pastor C. Dwaine Phillips from Unity Missionary Baptist Church.

The fundraising campaign by the BTA Learning Center aims to ensure that the grade school aged children of the community do not fall behind academically because of the ongoing pandemic. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to offer tutoring, online educational support, access to technology and coaching. The second phase of the program will provide vocational training on topics such as jobs skills; resume writing, computer skills and interview strategies.

Unity Missionary Baptist Church launched its outreach ministry to address the pronounced need for educational support, tutoring, vocational support and heath education and access. Through the BTA Learning Center, the ministry provides

Virtual and in person tutoring and support to K-12 students

Basic computer training to facilitate better learning outcomes.

Access to tools to strengthen reading comprehension and math skills

Vocational and basic computer training

Interview and Resume writing support

Free online biblical education courses

The Booker T. Anderson Learning Center has a set a funding goal of $25,000 for its crowdfunding campaign. All are invited to be a part of this great cause through their generous financial support.

To make a contribution, please visit https://fundly.com/community-outreach-education-vocational-training-resources

About the Booker T. Anderson Learning Center: The Booker T. Anderson Learning Center is an arm of the outreach ministry of Unity Missionary Baptist Church of S. Los Angeles. Their aim is to deliver community education in a variety of impactful areas including healthcare and wellness education, academic and educational support, and vocational education.

