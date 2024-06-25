The Boost Mobile Network is the World's First Network to Commercially Launch Nationwide Simultaneous 5G 4x Downlink and 2x Uplink Carrier Aggregation

Boost Mobile Network experienced speeds up to 1 Gbps with nationwide 4x downlink and 2x uplink carrier aggregation

What? Boost rolled out nationwide1 simultaneous four-carrier aggregation downlink and two-carrier aggregation uplink, supercharging speeds for customers with compatible handsets across the Boost Mobile Network.

Why? 5G delivers greater performance with faster speeds and lower latency (quicker response time) than previous wireless network generations. Plus, the added benefit of carrier aggregation allows the Boost Mobile Network to offer customers more speed and even more capacity nationwide. This means customers can receive and send more data faster.

Who Benefits? Boost customers across the country with a compatible device, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 family.

Boost has commercially launched simultaneous four-carrier (4CC) downlink and two-carrier (2CC) uplink aggregation on the Boost Mobile Network, offering the capability of lightning fast download and upload speeds to Boost customers, with a compatible device.2 In recent tests, peak speeds have reached up to 1 Gbps.3

"As the first network operator to commercially launch simultaneous 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation, Boost continues to push the boundaries of network technology," said Eben Albertyn, EVP and chief technology officer of the Boost Mobile Network. "We pride ourselves in supporting our Boost subscribers with the most advanced wireless technology available, offering an enhanced customer experience with increased speeds."

Carrier aggregation allows Boost to combine more spectrum channels (or carriers) than ever before to deliver greater speeds and performance. Boost merged 100 MHz of spectrum across four spectrum channels, meaning Boost took four data highways and put them together into a massive superhighway where more traffic can move faster than before. Customers with a device from the Samsung Galaxy S24 family will be the first to experience simultaneous 4CC uplink and 2CC downlink with more devices to follow.

Customers who want to experience the lightning fast exchange of data with the Boost Mobile Network's recently launched 4CC uplink and 2CC downlink technology can head to BoostMobile.com or BoostInfinite.com to purchase a compatible device, like the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Four-carrier aggregation downlink and two-carrier aggregation uplink are just the latest in a number of network milestones Boost has achieved over the last year. Most recently it was announced the Boost Mobile Network offers 5G Voice or VoNR (Voice over New Radio) to more than 200 million Americans nationwide, the first and largest commercial deployment of this technology to date and 5G broadband service to over 240 million Americans.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is changing the way the world communicates as the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S. The company continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite , Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands. Boost Mobile is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

1 Performance for customers may vary based on the current channel conditions and in-market spectrum availability.

3 Peak test results were achieved in an environment with low network usage with a mobile phone form-factor test device. Throughput speeds can vary based on (but not limited to) RF conditions, spectrum bandwidth, number of users or total traffic on the site.

