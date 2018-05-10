The BORN Awards Launch in U.S. Recognizing Very Best in Design-Led Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Europe in 2010 by Jean-Christophe Chopin (architect of E-Trade Europe), The BORN Awards, which celebrate creative achievements across multiple categories of the design-led lifestyle, have landed on American shores for the first US-based regional competition recognizing work that strives to enhance people's lives through aesthetics and functionality. All of the winners, both men and women, emerging and established, have not only managed to invent something beautiful, but have carried their ideas and visions to term ultimately seeing them become part of, and contribute to, society.

The 2018 BORN Awards Winners (L to R): Jean-Christophe Chopin, Founder & CEO BORN Awards Noah Kaplan of Leon Speakers Ryan Lovelace of Lovelace Surf | Craft Daimion Pinnock, Sony Playstation Stuart Parr of Parr Studio for his MV Augusta design Ryan and Adam Goldston of Athletic Propulsion Labs Danielle Keska, Jeni's Ice Cream

Operating in six countries, The BORN Awards have become the premier platform for honoring and empowering cross-creation offering artists online and offline exposure to some of the world's most influential retailers, brands and industry professionals. The winners from each region, now including the U.S., are invited to exhibit their creations during an exclusive exhibition at Milan Design Week each year and to participate in The BORN Conversations, an exclusive series of fireside chats held with renowned thought-leaders about the intersection of creativity and business. Once all of the regional winners are selected, they will go on to compete against one another in the global final held in London each year.

The theme of the 2018 competition is "Peerless," which aims to elevate singular creations that combine functionality and aesthetics in one of six categories: Architecture, Technology, Home, Leisure, Sport and Mobility. Additionally, The BORN Awards partnered with two industry leaders to bestow Special Prizes - Tastemade, a global digital food, home and travel network will award the best in "Food + Design," while Machinima, the leading gaming platform, will select the best in "Immersive Storytelling + Narrative Design In Gaming."

The 2018 BORN Awards in America winners were selected by a carefully chosen Jury comprised of 15 industry leaders from the worlds of design, finance, tech, fashion and cultural influence. They include, to name a few, John Buchanan, Adobe's Global VP of Consumer Marketing; Eva Jeanbart-Lorenzotti; Ana Andjelic from Rebecca Minkoff and Marlon Nichols, Co-Founder of Cross Culture Ventures, among others whose influence is felt throughout the world of design and innovation. For the inaugural awards, the Jury curated the initial pool of nominees based on whose projects they felt deserved global attention.

In each region, a bespoke location is chosen for the winners, jury and invited guests to engage in a creative dialogue, a sharing of ideas, and best of all, celebrating the year's winning designs. For the inaugural BORN Awards in America, Phillip Sarofim, a forward thinking connoisseur and collector of art and classic cars, who genuinely supports creativity around the world, hosted the intimate dinner and conversation is his architecturally stunning mid-century modern Beverly Hills Home encapsulating the true "BORN Society" spirit.

The 2018 BORN Award Winners are:

Architecture & Design: Jacques Garcia and Sydell Group, NoMad Hotel, Los Angeles

Technology & Innovation: Scott Painter, CEO & Founder, Fair.com

Home: Noah Kaplan, Lena Sound Sculpture by LEON Speakers

Sports: RabbitsFoot Surfboard, Ryan Lovelace based on an original idea by Dan Malloy

Leisure: Ryan & Adam Goldston, Athletic Propulsion Labs

Mobility: Stuart Parr,, MV AUGUSTA

Tastemade Prize For Food + Design: Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Machinima Prize For Immersive Storytelling + Narrative Design In Gaming: Guerrilla Games, Horizon Zero Dawn

Entries for the 2019 BORN Awards in America will be accepted starting June 15, 2018 by visiting www.born.com

