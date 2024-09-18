The Bosselman Enterprises Promotes Jake England to Director of Boss Truck Shops

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bosselman Enterprises is proud to announce the promotion of Jake England to Director of Boss Truck Shops. In his new role, Jake will oversee the operations of Boss Truck Shops across its network, ensuring the highest level of service quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Jake's promotion follows the transition of Randy Haines, the former Director of Boss Truck Shops, to his new role as Director of Business Development for The Bosselman Enterprises. Randy's leadership was instrumental in expanding Boss Truck Shops' footprint to 44 locations and solidifying its reputation for excellence. His move into business development paves the way for Jake to step into this key leadership role and drive the next phase of growth for Boss Truck Shops.

"We're excited for Jake to take the helm," said Randy Haines. "His military background, coupled with his extensive experience in the truck care industry, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Boss Truck Shops into the future."

Jake England brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the position. A graduate of Augusta State University and a former U.S. Army Captain, Jake served with distinction in various leadership roles during his seven-year military career, including deployments to Iraq and Africa. Following his military service, he transitioned to the private sector, joining Love's Travel Stops, where he quickly advanced to Area Manager in the Truck Care Division. His accomplishments include being awarded the Love's Founders Award for outstanding contributions in 2023.

Since joining Boss Truck Shops in July 2023 as Assistant Director, Jake has already made significant contributions, including improving service efficiency, increasing staffing levels, and enhancing customer service. His leadership has driven substantial improvements across the network, positioning Boss Truck Shops for continued success.

"I'm honored to step into this role and build upon the strong foundation Randy has established," said Jake. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive innovation and maintain the highest standards of service."

Jake England's promotion to Director of Boss Truck Shops marks a new chapter for the division, ensuring continued growth and success under his leadership.

SOURCE Boss Truck Shop, Inc.