The Boston Globe and Reebok launch wellness collaboration in celebration of Black History Month

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe and Reebok announced today the launch of a campaign to celebrate Black History Month and Black wellness through A Beautiful Resistance , an established multimedia initiative that centers Black joy and the stories of Black people living their best lives through a lens of love rather than trauma.

For the month of February, A Beautiful Resistance will dedicate its platform to a special multichannel campaign, produced in partnership with the Globe and Reebok, to leverage the power of journalism and storytelling in celebration of "Black Joy. Black Wellness. Black Futures."

"As we celebrate Black History month, it's important to ensure we have a Black future. It's essential to tell our stories of joy, of wellness, of life," said Jeneé Osterheldt, culture columnist at The Boston Globe and founder of A Beautiful Resistance. "Collaborating with Reebok to focus on wellness as a form of resistance, too? It's powerful. Celebrate Black lives while we're here."

Three short films and other stories are slated to run on Globe.com and across the Globe and Reebok's social media platforms, with emphasis on the brands' Instagram and YouTube channels.

"We are thrilled to work with such a talented and dynamic storyteller whose work is uniquely focused on celebrating and providing rich stories around Blackness and Black culture," said Christopher Hunt, Reebok Global Marketing Manager. "This partnership gives Reebok the unique opportunity to amplify powerful voices and lend support to important causes while creating and cultivating inclusive spaces for Black and Brown communities."

The collaboration aims to embrace audiences and build community through an innovative digital partnership. The first video in the series launches February 9th with two others scheduled in following weeks. In addition, all of A Beautiful Resistance season one content will be freely accessible on Globe.com throughout the month of February.

"This partnership exemplifies an alignment of values and passion from two legendary and influential brands," said Peggy Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer at Boston Globe Media. "We are thrilled to work with Reebok to amplify Black voices and to celebrate and share their stories through the power of our journalism."

"We're excited to partner with The Boston Globe for this unique and powerful celebration of Black joy and wellness," said Caroline Machen, VP of Global Marketing at Reebok. "These stories are not only relatable, but help create context, as well, around experiences that aren't always shared. These aren't only stories about triumph, they celebrate love, empathy and compassion for yourself and others."

To learn more, visit www.globe.com/abeautifulresistance and follow @abeautifulresistance , @BostonGlobe , and @Reebok .

About A Beautiful Resistance

Founded and curated by culture columnist, Jeneé Osterheldt, A Beautiful Resistance captures the resilience, beauty and joy of Black artists and leaders, providing the space and full support of the Globe's platforms to serve as a megaphone to amplify Black voices and stories. Following its first season six-episode run, A Beautiful Resistance continues to build community through special partnerships with brands and through its growing platform @abeautifulresistance , where Black lives and POC are centered and celebrated daily.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , and Globe Direct.

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming that enable movement so people can fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it's functional training, running, combat training, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand's fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. For more information, visit Reebok at www.reebok.com , or, for the latest news at http://news.reebok.com/

