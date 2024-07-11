The Boston Globe Announces Inaugural Best of the Best List

New England's Leading News Source Unveils Boston's Best of the Best Dining and Things to Do in Greater Boston: Cheap Eats, Coffee Shops, Lobster Rolls, Bookstores, Theaters, and more

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe today unveiled the Best of the Best 2024, its inaugural list of the best things to eat and do in Greater Boston. Featuring 200-plus exceptional winners from Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline, selected by the Globe newsroom across 21 categories, the Best of the Best is intended to serve as a roadmap that helps longtime residents, new arrivals, and tourists navigate Boston's rich culinary, cultural and entertainment options.

See the full Best of the Best list at Globe.com/Best
Powered by the experience, insights and expertise of more than 50 of The Boston Globe's award-winning journalists — including food and travel writers, critics, and trusted contributors, this authoritative and deeply diverse list is designed as a practical guide of recommendations from Boston's vast array of culinary options to find the top spots to dine – from 5-star fare to Italian restaurants, pizza, coffee shops, ice cream, sushi, lobster rolls, seafood, burgers and everything in between.

From the best bookstores to boutique hotels, breweries, music clubs, nightlife, rooftop bars and restaurants, activities for kids, movie theaters, bowling, mini golf, games and comedy clubs, the 'Best of the Best Things to Do in Greater Boston' is the ultimate guidebook for anyone looking to experience all Boston has to offer. To serve the growing audience looking for affordable dining and cultural attractions in Boston, The Best of the Best also features two supersized sections for "cheap eats" and "things to do."

"We designed The Boston Globe Best of the Best to give our readers the most useful, authoritative recommendations they'll find anywhere," says Globe Magazine editor Francis Storrs, who led the project. "Whether they're longtime residents or just visiting Boston for the weekend, they can know these picks come from Globe reporting and expertise."

To explore the full Best of the Best list, visit https://Globe.com/best. Print readers can explore selections from The Boston Globe's Best of the Best in a special Sunday edition of Boston Globe Magazine, out on Sunday, July 14. As New England's leading news source, The Boston Globe is eager to hear from readers about their favorite picks, biggest surprises, or glaring omissions, by submitting feedback.

About Boston Globe Media:
Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.comBoston.comSTATThe B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe EventsStudio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online. 

