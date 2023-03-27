The Boston Globe Announces Investment In New Hampshire Coverage

Reinforces commitment to strengthening local, independent journalism in the region

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announced today the rollout of Boston Globe New Hampshire , an investment that builds on the Globe's already extensive coverage of the region. Full-time on-the-ground reporters and an award-winning editor will provide more dedicated, in-depth coverage of issues in the Granite state that are important to those who live there.

"New Hampshire is home to our second-highest subscriber population outside of Massachusetts and this investment to strengthen local news coverage reflects our commitment to serve our community throughout the region, " said Linda Henry, Boston Globe Media CEO. "This is an enhancement of our already fantastic work in New Hampshire, and we are excited to bring the Globe's award-winning journalism to a broader audience."

Some of the Globe's most impactful reporting has come out of New Hampshire.

A Pulitzer Prize winning series which prompted national reform; a fascinating story on international smuggling in Merrimack; a Spotlight story uncovering decades of malpractice by a cardiac surgeon at Catholic Medical Center. The Globe has offered reporting, analysis, and commentary on the heart-breaking cases of Harmony Montgomery and Elijah Lewis , as well as in-depth coverage and insightful polling about local and national political issues, candidates, and contests.

"We are continuously evolving how we deliver vital news and information to our community," said Boston Globe Editor Nancy Barnes. "The Globe has the largest newsroom in New England, a deep bench of talented multimedia journalists and editors, and we prioritize on-the-ground reporting. Issues that are important in New Hampshire often resonate with readers outside of the state. Our goal is to deliver the coverage that New Hampshire deserves."

The Globe has experience in filling critical reporting needs in a rapidly changing media landscape. Since its 2019 expansion into Rhode Island, the Boston Globe Rhode Island team has more than doubled in size, attracted thousands of new digital subscribers, hosted events with prominent leaders and policymakers, launched a weekly podcast, and established a food and dining section as well as a popular weekly newsletter. The flagship newsletter, Rhode Map, reaches more than 100,000 subscribers every weekday. Lylah Alphonse, who directs our award-winning coverage in Rhode Island, will be editing and shaping Boston Globe New Hampshire as well.

Boston Globe New Hampshire aims to build a large, engaged community around its journalism. Readers are invited to share news tips and offer commentary on local topics. A weekday newsletter, Globe NH | Morning Report, will be launching in April; sign up here to receive a copy in your inbox. For advertising and event opportunities, contact [email protected] .

To explore Boston Globe New Hampshire stories, visit Globe.com/NH and follow the team's coverage on social media: Twitter @Globe_NH ; Instagram @Globe_NH , and Facebook @GlobeNH .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the U.S. with the largest newsroom in New England and one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers. The Globe has served the region for over 150 years as a trusted source of news and has more than 240,000 digital subscribers, a growing portfolio of events, and a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Globe Rhode Island , Globe New Hampshire , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , and Studio/B .

