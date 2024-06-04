The Boston Globe Convenes Healthcare Executives, Medical Experts and Community Advocates to Explore Solutions for Growing Socio-Economic Disparities in Care at 2024 Health Equity Day

Fmr. White House COVID Response Chief Dr. Ashish K. Jha leads dynamic roster of healthcare leaders and Boston Globe journalists to share insights on healthcare disparities and explore solutions to advance more inclusive care

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media is proud to announce the first annual Health Equity Day, an event convening health system leaders, medical experts and community advocates to discuss ways to reduce disparities and advance more inclusive care at a day of event programming that hones in on the crucial conversation surrounding health equity and its impact on our society and economy. Presented by Sanofi, this live event will take place on Wednesday, June 12, at WBUR's CitySpace and is free and open to the public. Registration is open now at globe.com/events.

The Boston Globe: Health Equity Day 2024 on June 12, in Boston, MA, and virtual.

The dynamic roster of experts from across the full spectrum of relevant sectors will join Boston Globe journalists in a series of one-on-one interviews, panel conversations and a live podcast recording to share insights on disparities in healthcare and explore solutions to advance more inclusive care in our region and beyond. Brown School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the former White House COVID Response Chief and a global leader driving public health research, policy and practice, will lead the day's programming with a fireside chat with Boston Globe Health Reporter Adam Piore. In a special live recording of John Hancock podcast "Longer. Healthier. Better," journalist Janet Wu will speak to Google Public Sector Health Clinical Lead Dr. Monica Bharel.

Panels throughout the day will explore a range of topics, including:

Advancing Health Equity Through Community Health Workers

A Lifelong Battle: Health Equity And Aging

Driving Health Equity as A Team

Prioritizing Women's Health: Equity in IVF

The full list of speakers and times can be found at https://globe.com/healthequityday.

"Boston Globe Media is devoted to bringing attention to and driving insight on the challenges facing the region and nothing is more critical than the crisis of inequity permeating the healthcare system," said Erika Hale Smith, Vice President of Events and Sponsorships at Boston Globe Media. "With Health Equity Day, we're bringing together the brightest minds working in the medical and healthcare fields to share research on this pervasive challenge and explore ideas for solutions to remake a health ecosystem that will serve all of its patients equally."

Health Equity Day is free and open to the public. Sessions will be held at WBUR's CitySpace (890 Commonwealth Ave, Boston) and available to virtual guests via livestream. Both in-person and virtual attendees are encouraged to RSVP at globe.com/events.

This special day of programming is presented by Sanofi. Sponsors include John Hancock, Point32Health and Takeda. Boys & Girls Club of Boston, the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, Partners in Health, Health Equity Compact and Health Resources in Action are non-profit partners for Health Equity Day.

Elevate Communications, 888-729-4091, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , Studio/B , and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Partners