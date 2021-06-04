The Boston Globe expands its Rhode Island coverage with Rhode Island Report

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announced the launch of Rhode Island Report, the Globe's new weekly podcast covering the biggest stories in Rhode Island.

Hosted by Globe Rhode Island reporter Ed Fitzpatrick, the podcast offers fresh takes on the news stories and conversations bubbling in Rhode Island, in-depth interviews with newsmakers, intimate conversations with community members, and perspective and analysis from Globe Rhode Island's veteran reporters. Every week, all in 20 minutes or less.

"Globe Rhode Island launched in 2019 with a small team of journalists with deep ties to Rhode Island," said Lylah M. Alphonse, editor of Globe Rhode Island. "Since then, we've added more dedicated reporters who live in and love the Ocean State. We've added new beats and initiatives, so we can drill down on the important issues that may not be getting the coverage they deserve. With our new Rhode Island Report podcast, we're pleased to be able to bring our audience along with us as we talk to the people and explore the stories that make Rhode Island such a great news state."

The first episode of Rhode Island Report, which dropped on June 3, featured a wide-ranging and candid interview with United States Commerce Secretary, and former Rhode Island governor, Gina M. Raimondo . Its second episode, scheduled to release on June 10, will feature an interview with Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos.

Listeners can find the show on Apple Podcasts , Spotify and many other platforms, including Amazon Music , iHeartRadio , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

