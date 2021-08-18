The Boston Globe joins with media organizations across the country to launch 'The Last Best Shot,' a special project to reinforce the urgency of vaccinations

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special section published today, The Boston Globe launched The Last Best Shot , a sweeping initiative featuring an editorial from the Globe's editorial board urging bold efforts to vaccinate Americans and several stories from the Globe's top healthcare and metro reporters, underpinned by a compelling series of data visualizations, to reinforce the importance of vaccinations in the fight against COVID-19.

The goal of this special section is to provide an urgent call to action and to demonstrate clearly to readers that our nation's best chance of managing the spread of COVID-19 comes when all eligible people get vaccinated.

"We have an obligation as journalists to report facts and provide context and analysis on issues of great importance to our communities," said Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe. "We know how to change this. We need the individual and collective will to do it. The Globe is trying to help in the best way we know how — giving prominence to people's stories and sharing hard data in this special section."

More than 50 newsrooms across the U.S. have answered the Globe's call to action to publish similar editorial features urging the importance of vaccination, including the Miami Herald, Chicago Sun-Times, and El Planeta Media.

"This pandemic has at this point become a preventable disaster," said Bina Venkataraman, editorial page editor at The Boston Globe. "All the powers of the state and the private sector that we keep behind glass in case of emergency need to be used now to get people vaccinated."

To learn more, visit globe.com/lastbestshot .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, and Globe Direct.

Press Contact:

Heidi Flood, Boston Globe Media, 617-363-6054, [email protected]

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Group

Related Links

https://www.bostonglobemedia.com/

