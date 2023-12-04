The Boston Globe Names Allego a Top Place to Work for 2023

Allego honored as one of the best employers in Massachusetts for third year

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading modern revenue enablement platform provider, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2023 issue published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and in Globe Magazine on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and beneﬁts, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

"At Allego, we believe our people are our greatest asset, and this award validates our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful to our dedicated employees whose passion and hard work make Allego an exceptional place to work."

Allego is committed to equipping its employees with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the workplace. With a vibrant culture that places a premium on continuous learning and development, Allego empowers its workforce to thrive personally and professionally.

Through the cultivation of a robust sense of community and substantial investments in employee growth, Allego not only ensures the success of its team members but also guarantees the delivery of optimal solutions to its valued customers. This prestigious award further highlights Allego's commitment to excellence and the outstanding workplace it has cultivated.

"The best employers are always striving to put their people ﬁrst, whether they're honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on conﬁdential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from investigating how artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) can assist workers, not replace them, to helping workers get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world.

Allego's placement on the Globe's Top Places to Work list for 2023 marks the third time the company has achieved this recognition. It is also the third workplace award Allego has received in 2023. Earlier this year, the company was named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list and was recognized as a Boston Business Journal Best Place to Work .

Also this year, Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory boards, named Allego a Leader in both its Sales Readiness Wave and its Sales Content Solutions Wave and a Strong Performer in Conversation Intelligence. That triple recognition underlines the company's comprehensive approach to Modern Revenue Enablement and superior content, readiness, and conversation intelligence tools.

"At Allego, our relentless pursuit of excellence defines us," Lee said. "Industry acclaim underscores our leadership, as we empower our team with continuous learning, ensuring success and delivering superior solutions for our valued customers."

About Allego

Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego's Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for—in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue.

Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP oﬀers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , and Studio/B .

Allego Contact

Michelle Davidson

[email protected]

"Allego" is a registered trademark of Allego, Inc.

SOURCE Allego