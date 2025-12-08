The Boston Globe Names Aura a Top Place to Work in 2025

Special edition of Globe Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading AI-powered online safety platform for families, has been named one of the 2025 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 18th annual, employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work issue was published online at globe.com/topplaces on the evening of Tuesday, December 2 and in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 7.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999 staff members; and largest, with a workforce of 1,000 or more employees.

"Our success starts with our people, and being recognized as a top place to work by the Boston Globe spotlights the commitment and creativity of Aura employees," said Hari Ravichandran, CEO of Aura. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've achieved to date and grateful to the team that shows up every day to build a solution that allows people of all ages to not only stay safe but thrive."

Aura was also recognized earlier this year as a 2025 Top Workplaces Industry winner by Energage .

"When employees feel valued, they're motivated to do their best, and that's the ultimate win-win for everyone at the 175 organizations that made this year's Top Places to Work list," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 120,000 employees at 314 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from rethinking performance reviews to holding business etiquette classes, and offering generous perks such as free onsite child care, financial coaching, and fishing trips.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features that showcase companies that are investing in their entire, multigenerational workforce. All information is available at globe.com/topplaces . Follow the news on social media using the hashtag #workboston.

About Aura

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com.

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE Aura