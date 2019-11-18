The Boston Globe Names Curriculum Associates a Top Place to Work for 2019

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2019 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of November 14 and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 17.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 Massachusetts-based employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Curriculum Associates was ranked 9th in the large category.

Curriculum Associates was founded with a mission to make classrooms better places for teachers and students. Recognizing this mission's success is driven by the more than 1,000 talented staff members it employs, Curriculum Associates places a high priority on the happiness of its employees. A range of benefits includes flexible work hours, Wi-Fi-equipped commuter shuttles, onsite gym and fitness classes, caregiving support, extensive professional growth and learning opportunities, tuition reimbursement and financial planning resources. Curriculum Associates has earned numerous accolades over the years as a top place to work and has a turnover rate far below the national average.

"For 50 years, our company has been dedicated to improving the lives of students and teachers," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our mission is only realized when our employees are supported by an inclusive culture dedicated to their growth and overall well-being. We're honored to see our efforts recognized by The Boston Globe for the sixth year in a row."

"The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and photo galleries. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

