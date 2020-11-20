The Boston Globe Names Curriculum Associates a Top Place to Work for 2020

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2020 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of November 19 and in Globe Magazine on November 22.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Curriculum Associates was ranked second in the large category.

Curriculum Associates was founded with a mission to support teaching and learning wherever it's taking place. Recognizing this mission's success is driven by the more than 1,500 talented staff members it employs, Curriculum Associates places a high priority on the happiness of its employees. A range of benefits includes flexible work hours, virtual fitness classes and fully reimbursable caregiving support. Curriculum Associates has earned numerous accolades over the years as a top place to work and has a turnover rate far below the national average.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work for the seventh consecutive year," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "It is thanks to the hard work of our talented employees that we have been able to so nimbly support changing student and educator needs throughout this challenging year, and we're happy to do everything we can to support and reward our team's vital contributions to students' futures."

"This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

