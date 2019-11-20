The Boston Globe Names Globalization Partners a Top Place to Work for 2019

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform™ enables companies to hire talent in more than 170 countries within days, without the need to set up costly international subsidiaries, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2019 issue published online at Globe.com on the night of November 14 and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 17.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Globalization Partners enables clients to hire employees in any country within days of identifying candidates without having to set up foreign entities or navigate complex international employment laws -- cutting the cost of international expansion significantly. Today, Globalization Partners has locations all around the world and has seen its customer base increase by more than 50 percent in just the last six months.

"This honor from the Boston Globe is especially important to me because it recognizes prioritizing the well-being of employees," said Nicole Sahin, CEO, Globalization Partners. "I set out to build a company people love— customers, business partners, and employees, and am beyond proud of this achievement."

"The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

