The Boston Globe Names Intellezy a Top Place to Work for 2024

Intellezy honored as one of the best employers in Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellezy, a revolutionary learning solutions company that provides a diverse range of innovative and impactful learning services, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and beneﬁts, and engagement.

This is more than an award—it's a reflection of the vibrant, innovative, & supportive culture we've built at Intellezy. Post this

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from thousands of individuals at hundreds of Massachusetts organizations.

"We are incredibly honored to be named one of the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in Massachusetts," said Andrew Wight, CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and support. We believe that investing in our employees' growth and well-being is the key to our success, and this award reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where everyone can thrive."

Intellezy's vision is to empower individuals to live a life filled with continuous learning, fearless discovery, welcomed change, and endless possibility. For this reason, the company is committed to maintaining a people-first environment and providing team members with ample opportunities for growth and development.

By offering all team members access to comprehensive training, reskilling, and upskilling programs, including ones focused on innovative tech such as AI, Intellezy demonstrates its commitment to properly preparing team members for the future of work.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower our employees and clients alike through transformative learning experiences," added Wight. "This is more than an award—it's a reflection of the vibrant, innovative, and supportive culture we've built together at Intellezy."

About Intellezy

Intellezy is a revolutionary learning solutions company that provides a diverse range of innovative and impactful solutions that help forward-thinking companies train, reskill, and upskill their teams for the future of work.

Our award-winning training video library focuses on the most popular business software, such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as in-demand business skills. With our in-house instructional designers, eLearning developers, and studio production team, we can also collaborate with your organization to develop customized videos and eLearning that keep employee skills sharp and relevant.

Our augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) solutions bring learning offerings to the next level by providing clients with customized, blended solutions that can include eLearning, video, VR, AR, and other immersive technologies.

All our services are supported by our team of certified change management and L&D experts which help clients maximize ROI by providing personalized end-to-end strategies to ensure user proficiency, all based on specific client needs.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

