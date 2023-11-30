The Boston Globe names oneZero a Top Place to Work for second year in a row

oneZero Financial Systems

30 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in the 16th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe.

oneZero has now been ranked as one of the best employers in this prestigious survey for two consecutive years, and has also once again been named in the Inc. 5000 for 2023 - a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces, voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The Boston Globe's survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed in one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. oneZero was recognized in the medium category.

"My co-founder Jesse and I are thrilled that The Boston Globe survey has confirmed for another year that we have managed to create and sustain the environment that we have targeted since our launch as a tech start-up in 2009 - by ensuring that team members feel they are part of a family. We work hard to cultivate a fun and friendly work culture, which is helped by extensive social initiatives. We feel this approach creates a virtuous circle that helps to drive our performance and enables us to thrive in today's competitive technology market," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero.

"We are committed to diversity in the workplace and to tailoring the workplace to suit our team members, not the other way round. We want our staff to work in a way that best suits them, whether that is remote, in the office or a hybrid of the two. And a healthy work/life balance is vital to meeting these goals," added Jesse Johnson, CTO and co-founder of oneZero.

"The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they're honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations.

About oneZero
oneZero was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2009 and has become a leading global innovator in multi-asset class trading technology. Starting with foreign exchange, the founders of oneZero brought their technological background to developing solutions that could scale with the growth of the trading markets in multiple regions. oneZero now works with over 250 brokers, banks and buy-side market participants globally, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world.

For more information about oneZero's employment opportunities, visit https://www.onezero.com/careers/.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC
Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

