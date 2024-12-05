The Boston Globe Names oneZero a Top Place to Work for third year in a row

Special edition of Globe Magazine celebrates the best employers

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, has been named one of the 2024 Top Places to Work in the 17th annual, employee-based survey from The Boston Globe.

oneZero has now been ranked as one of the best employers in this prestigious survey for three years in a row, and was recently also recognized for the third consecutive year in the Inc. 5000 for 2024 – a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Boston Globe Top Place To Work oneZero 2022 2023 2024

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces voted on by the people who know them best - their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed in one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999 staff members; and largest, with a workforce of 1,000 or more employees. oneZero was recognized in the medium category.

"My co-founder Jesse and I are thrilled that The Boston Globe survey has confirmed, for another year, that we are sustaining the team environment we have nurtured since our launch in 2009, despite the pressures that come with our rapid growth. This positive feedback from oneZero's employees is probably our greatest validation as we expand the business and bring in new resources to help write the next chapter in oneZero's story," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero.

"We are committed to creating an exceptional workplace that enables all of oneZero's team members to thrive as we continue to grow. A healthy work/life balance is essential to meeting our shared goals, as is diversity. We achieve this not only in our US HQ, where this award is focused, but also across our global team by investing in creating a welcoming and friendly work culture with extensive opportunities to engage in social activities," added Andrew Ralich.

"The best employers pay attention to the many ways work changes – and the many ways it stays the same – and figure out how to keep people engaged and motivated through it all," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 68,000 employees at 323 Massachusetts organizations.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

About Boston Globe Media

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems