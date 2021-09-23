The Boston Globe To Launch "Black News Hour," Hosting Boston Mayoral Candidates For Debut Episode September 24th

Tune in to Black News Hour, Fridays at 8-9 a.m. ET on WBPG-LP 102.9 and at globe.com/bnh.

"At the Globe, we understand the importance and crucial role that Black press has played in reporting the hardships and achievements of Boston's Black community," said Peggy Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer at Boston Globe Media. "Collaborating with BBN is a vital part of ensuring that we are supporting independent Black media outlets and highlighting the multitude of stories existing in the Black community."

"We created Boston Black News to provide a more nuanced portrait of the lives of the Boston Black community to counteract the predominately negative or otherwise bigoted stories of our community reported by mainstream media," said Pastor Bruce Wall, Founder of Boston Black News and Black Praise Radio & TV. "We are very excited that The Boston Globe is joining our ever-expanding roster of news and information programming available for every listener in metro Boston."

Monthly episodes will air on Fridays at 8-9 a.m. ET on WBPG-LP 102.9 with video streaming at www.bostonblacknews.com , and www.bostonpraiseradiotv.co .

The debut show airs on September 24th at 8 a.m. ET and will be hosted by Boston Globe reporter, Meghan Irons, and culture columnist, Jeneé Osterheldt. Boston mayoral candidates, Boston City Councilors At-Large, Annissa Essaibi-George and Michelle Wu will join for live interviews during the broadcast. For more information, visit globe.com/bnh .

