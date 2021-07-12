The Boston Medical Group Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Medical Practitioners New York Clinic Welcomes Dr. Robert Sunshine to Its Staff

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Medical Group (BMG), the globally recognized medical practitioner leader in the area of Erectile Dysfunction (ED), is expanding its New York City clinic with the new addition of highly trained and well respected Robert D. Sunshine, MD, FACS, who brings an expertise of more than 30 years—it was announced today by Daniel Ha, one of the co-developers of The Boston Method®, the patented method for diagnosing and treating ED that has been successfully utilized by BMG for over 20 years.

"We are honored to have the distinguished Dr. Robert Sunshine join our esteemed team of physicians at the New York location of the Boston Medical Group. The added value of his vast experience and contribution to our coveted footprint in the field, and particularly to this East Coast office, means more patients in the local area will have another trusted partner at BMG to rely on for their ED needs."

Dr. Sunshine brings a wealth of experience, a unique perspective, and powerful insights into emerging research, treatment techniques, and best practices regarding ED. Adding Dr. Sunshine to the New York staff helps to support BMG's growing demand for its specialized and innovative solutions; allowing the organization to further perfect its treatments and continue to improve the quality of life for countless patients.

A foremost regarded urologist from Woodbury (Long Island), New York, in practice for more than 30 years, Dr. Sunshine is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), the International College of Surgeons, and the Nassau Academy of Medicine. He has further served as the Director of the Department of Surgery at St. Joseph Hospital and has been an attending surgeon at the Manhasset, Plainview, and Syosset divisions of the North Shore–LIJ Health Care System. He has also been an attending surgeon at Mercy Medical Center and Winthrop University Medical Center.

Dr. Sunshine Earned a Gubernatorial Appointment in 2005 as a Member of the Board of the New York State Department of Health, Serving in the Office for Professional Medical Conduct

Dr. Sunshine is also a member of countless professional medical organizations, including the American Urological Association. He is a recipient of the Physician Recognition Award of the American Medical Association (AMA). Additionally, Dr. Sunshine was included as one of the "Best Doctors in the New York Metropolitan Area" by Castle Connolly, the official source of top doctors, and was further listed as one of the "Best Doctors on Long Island" by Newsday. He was also featured in New York Magazine as one of the "Best Doctors in New York."

Adds Ha, "Consistent with our core values, the addition of Dr. Sunshine to our team allows Boston Medical Group to meet the growing demand for experienced, insightful, and compassionate physicians who can provide effective ED treatments to men; not only in New York, but also throughout our multiple clinics across the country."

