The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Launches First-Ever Innovation in the U.S.: The Islay Cask Matured Gin Range

The brand aims to surprise consumers with a new gin experience shaped by wood, time, & exceptional skill

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin unveils The Islay Cask Matured Gin Range including The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin and The Botanist Islay Cask Aged Gin. Crafted at Bruichladdich Distillery on the Scottish Isle of Islay, renowned for its expertise in whisky, The Botanist is uniquely suited to introduce innovations in matured gin to the market. These two new liquids combine the versatility and layered flavor profile that The Botanist is known for with the distinctiveness and depth of the award-winning aged spirits that are the distillery's hallmark.

The Botanist is the #2 ultra-premium gin brand in the U.S.¹ and a top-10 bestselling gin brand globally². This new range marks the first innovation to launch in the broader U.S. market since the brand was introduced to the market in 2014.

With access to over 300 cask types across the distillery's Hebridean warehouses, Head Distiller Adam Hannett was able to look beyond the traditional boundaries of gin with these new spirits, experimenting with wood that has previously held everything from the finest red wine and sherry to American whisky. The ability to work with so many different liquid combinations has allowed him to produce two exceptional and unique cuvées that embody the essence of Islay, the distillery's Scottish island home, and the diligence of whisky blending and distillation it is known for.

Seeking to add definition to an emerging category, The Botanist has chosen to refer to the two new gins as Rested and Aged – taking inspiration from the reposado and añejo tequila classifications.

The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin is a cuvée of around 16 different cask types from a variety of regions and has been aged in Bruichladdich's warehouse on Islay for a minimum of six months. The cask influence brings extra viscosity to the palate while a symphony of botanicals combines with the spices of the wood to create a deep mouthfeel. The unique result appeals to the palate that appreciates the layered complexity of gin as well as the warmth of an aged spirit.

The Botanist Islay Cask Aged Gin is a cuvée of around six different cask types from a variety of regions and has been aged in Bruichladdich's warehouse for a minimum of three years. With a creamy and viscous mouthfeel, The Botanist Islay Cask Aged Gin opens with sweet, fresh fruit flavors blended with vanilla ice cream and toasted oak. The depth of the casks and the gentle, earthy spices warm the palate while allowing the floral and herbal notes of The Botanist to remain at the heart of the profile – a delight for the dark spirits enthusiast in search of new flavors to explore.

Both the Cask Rested and Aged gin can be sipped neat like high-end whisky or tequila or enjoyed with a cube of ice and orange twist in a new gin drinking experience. The liquids also mix beautifully into classic gin cocktails such as a Martinez or Negroni.

Adam Hannett, Head Distiller, Bruichladdich Distillery said:

"The complexity of The Botanist and its unparalleled quality make it a pleasure to experiment with. We have watched and waited to see how the balance of the liquid and the 22 Islay botanicals can be further enhanced by resting in fine quality European and American oak casks. This experiment has been decades in the making, and we're really pleased with the vibrancy and depth of the new liquids."

Nicolas Beckers, CEO & President, Rémy Cointreau Americas said:

"We are excited to introduce The Botanist Islay Cask Matured Gin Range in the U.S. and expand The Botanist brand in our market. These exquisite new liquids exemplify the innovative spirit and award-winning craftsmanship of our distillery and we look forward to introducing them to U.S. consumers."

The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin is priced at $49.99 and is available at retail and in the on-premise in select markets. The Botanist Islay Cask Aged Gin is exclusive to the on-premise, available in highly limited quantities in select markets. Both products have an ABV of 46% and are available in a 750mL bottle.

About The Botanist

Founded in 2010, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin is distilled and hand-crafted at Bruichladdich Distillery on Islay, a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. Hailing from one of the only B Corp-certified distilleries in the world, The Botanist believes in using business as a force for good, putting people and planet in line with profit. The craft liquid is distilled with a unique combination of 22 wild Islay botanicals that are hand-foraged locally and sustainably on the island by The Botanist's professional foragers, James Donaldson and Kate Hannett.

The Islay botanicals are slow simmer distilled with pure Islay spring water in a unique Lomond Still, affectionately nicknamed Ugly Betty, by Head Distiller Adam Hannett. The result is a smooth yet complex gin that speaks of Islay.

