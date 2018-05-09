NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing need for security against increasing bad bot traffic is expected to drive the botnet detection market



The botnet detection market size is expected to grow from USD 203.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,191.1 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during the forecast period. The botnet detection market is driven by various factors, such as the need for protection against the bad bot traffic, rising number of smartphones users, and increasing adoption of APIs. Furthermore, less awareness of bot problems among people who run online businesses is one of the biggest challenges for the botnet detection solution and service providers.



Services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The botnet detection market by services has been classified into professional and managed services.



The professional services segment has been further segmented into training services, support services, and consulting services.The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level of botnet detection solutions among organizations.



The adoption rate of botnet detection solution is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.



Retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the botnet detection market during the forecast period

The retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the botnet detection market during the forecast period. Retailers and eCommerce companies are adopting comprehensive botnet detection solutions, as data risk is present at all levels, from the various transactions to the confidentiality of personal information of customers and employees.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India and China, which are rapidly employing botnet detection management solutions, and services.This is mainly due to an increasing need to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs from bot attacks.



Hence, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the botnet detection marketplace.

• By company type: Tier 1: 34%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By designation: C-Level: 64%, Director Level: 24, Manager Level: 12%

• By region: North America: 28%, Europe: 23%, APAC: 36%, and RoW: 13%



The major botnet detection management vendors include Akamai Technologies (US), Imperva (US), Distil Networks (US), PerimeterX (US), ShieldSquare (India), Unfraud (US), Instart Logic (US), Pixalate (US), AppsFlyer (US), Intechnica (UK), Zenedge (US), Reblaze (Israel), White Ops(US), Shape Security (US), Integral Ad Science (US), InfiSecure (India), DataDome (France), CriticalBlue (UK), Digital Hands (US), Variti (Switzerland), Stealth Security (US), Unbotify (Israel), Kasada (Australia), Mfilterit (India), and White Diagnosis (US). The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the botnet detection market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report covers the botnet detection market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as solution, service, application area, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall botnet detection market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



