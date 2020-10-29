The Bouqs Company Appoints Veteran Logistics Leader, Rosemary Turner, to Board of Directors

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bouqs Company (Bouqs.com) announced today its newest appointment to the company's Board of Directors, Rosemary Turner. Turner brings deep experience, as both a Board Member and a leader in logistics and supply chain transformation at UPS, to the leading direct-to-consumer floral delivery company.

(PRNewsfoto/The Bouqs Company)

"Rosemary is an accomplished, high-impact business leader, who blends sales and operations excellence with global insight and direct experience across North America, Mexico, Europe and Asia," said Founder & Chairman of the Board John Tabis. "Given our plan to expand our footprint globally while continuing to strengthen our teams, partners and network of sustainable farms, we could not imagine a better person to help us lead the business as a Board Director."

For 22 years, Turner served as President of UPS, with her strengths in business development, relationship management and operational stewardship, and with responsibility for the performance of over 17,000 employees and a P&L of over $2 billion. Her accomplishments earned her several accolades, including "Northern California Most Powerful & Influential Women Award" in 2017 (by the National Diversity Council ), and being named one of "The Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" (in 2015 by the San Francisco Business Times).

"I am thrilled to join The Bouqs Company's Board, having admired their longstanding commitment to a sustainably-sourced supply chain and the company's remarkable growth trajectory," said Turner. "They are elevating the entire industry, at an impressive scale, and I am excited to join to support the business in future innovations and growth."

Turner currently serves as: Deputy Chair of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Director of TFI International, headquartered in Canada, Board of Trustee of LMU and Director for SCAN located in Long Beach. She is a champion of corporate and community involvement and was a founding member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, which provides safe and effective learning environments for underprivileged youth.

Turner's appointment follows the appointment of former General Manager for Amazon Flex Europe and Asia Pacific, Alejandro Bethlen as CEO, earlier this year.

About The Bouqs Company

The Bouqs Company is a leading online floral retailer that delivers flowers fresh from eco-friendly, sustainable farms to doorsteps nationwide. Founded in 2012, The Bouqs Company was formed to radically disrupt the $100B global floral industry through a modern brand, responsibly-sourced flowers and a vertically-integrated supply chain driven by proprietary data and technology. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, the company connects farms and a curated network of artisan florists directly to consumers, and disrupts the traditional supply chain by eliminating middlemen, waste and substantial overhead costs. In turn, this model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for both consumers and producers alike. For more information, visit www.bouqs.com and follow the #BouqLove on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE The Bouqs Company