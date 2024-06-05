The Bourbon Pub & Parade Honors Jennifer Coolidge with First 'Golden Ally Award' During 50th Anniversary Celebrations

NEW ORLEANS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The historic Bourbon Pub & Parade, New Orleans' largest and most famous gay bar is kicking off June Pride Month and its 6-month long 50th anniversary celebration with the announcement of their first ever 'Golden Ally Award' to be given to the iconic Jennifer Coolidge, in recognition of her never-ending support and friendship toward the LGBTQ+ community as a New Orleans resident.

Bourbon Pub & Parade 1936 (L) vs Bourbon Pub & Parade 2024 (R)

Located at the intersection of Bourbon Street and St. Ann Street in the heart of the French Quarter, the Bourbon Pub & Parade has been a pivotal hub for LGBTQ+ celebrations for nearly five decades. The pub serves as a favorite gathering spot during major festivities such as Mardi Gras and Southern Decadence, attracting visitors worldwide with its legendary events.

Said owner Sandy Sachs, "For 50 years, the Bourbon Pub & Parade has served the LGBTQ community as a safe and welcoming space in the heart of the French Quarter's historic district. It is also a landmark destination for travelers from across the nation and around the globe, and we are proud and honored to be a part of New Orleans' history."

In a spectacular tribute to five decades of culture, community, and celebration, the Bourbon Pub & Parade has also unveiled its lineup for the 50th Anniversary celebrations. Kicking off with a series of high-energy events, the anniversary extends through a six-month jubilation that honors the past, present, and future of LGBTQ+ experiences.

Event Highlights:

June 7-9, 2024 : Kickstart Pride Month with the vibrant New Orleans Gay Pride, a three-day celebration featuring parades, live music, and community events that showcase the spirit and pride of the LGBTQ+ community.

To learn more about the Bourbon Pub & Parade and its 50th anniversary celebrations, visit bourbonpub.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

