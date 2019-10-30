NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine serum albumin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807839/?utm_source=PRN





The global bovine serum albumin market is estimated to be valued at USD 255 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 304 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%. Factors such as the low cost and stable nature of BSA as a protein standard and the increasing livestock population leading to a growing demand for blood-based products are driving the growth of this market.



The scope for the use of BSA as a dietary protein is opening new avenues for the application of BSA.

It has been established that BSA is a dietary whey protein that has anti-obesity effects.The intake of BSA as a part of low-fat diets prevents weight gain.



Since obesity is a growing problem, the manufacturers are looking at cost-effective solutions for the production of dietary supplements. The cost of raw material for the production of BSA is very low due to which it has the potential to be used as a dietary supplement.



The technical- & diagnostic-grade segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The technical- & diagnostic-grade is projected to witness fast growth due to its widespread application in areas such as cell culture and immunoassay preparation.The technical- & diagnostic-grade of BSA is most recommended for biotechnology applications such as immunodetections as a blocking and saturating agent.



Most products that belong to this grade are used in cell culture applications.



Germany, in the European market, is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the growing in-vitro diagnostics industry.



In 2019, Germany is estimated to hold the largest market share due to the growing in-vitro diagnostics market in the country.Most of the diagnostic companies who operate in this industry generate their revenue through reagents.



BSA is a reagent that finds use in immunochemistry, hematology, microbiology, immunology, and clinical chemistry. Some of the factors driving the market for BSA are the increase in the cases of chronic illness within the German population and growth in demand for personalized medicines.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 41%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 24%

• By Designation: C-level - 42%, D-level - 37%, and Others* - 21%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Rest of the World (RoW)** - 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

• Merck KGAA (Germany)

• Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan)

• Proliant Biologicals (US)

• Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany)

• Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US)

• Rocky mountain biologicals (US),

• BelHealth investment partners

• LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

• Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel)

• LGC Group (UK)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Biological Industries (Israel)

• Serion GmbH (Germany)



Research Coverage

This report segments the bovine serum albumin market on the basis of form, grade, end user, method of preparation, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global bovine serum albumin market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the bovine serum albumin market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the bovine serum albumin market is flourishing



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807839/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

