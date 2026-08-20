"WAVE" reimagines the iconic Baby Shark melody as an energetic electropop dance track with trap influences

JOOHONEY of MONSTA X features on the track, with choreography by TEAM SAME led by K-pop choreographer Young-jun Choi

A behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling Baby Shark Boy's journey and the making of his debut single is also set for release

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SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today released "WAVE (Feat. JOOHONEY(MONSTA X))," the first digital single from Baby Shark Boy, who appeared in the original Baby Shark Dance video a decade ago.

The Boy from Baby Shark Dance Starts a New Wave with Debut Single “WAVE,” Featuring JOOHONEY of MONSTA X

The project connects the global success of Baby Shark with the real-life story of the performer who grew up alongside it. Baby Shark Boy first gained worldwide recognition through Baby Shark Dance, which has surpassed 17.2 billion views and remains the most-viewed video in YouTube history. His surprise appearance in Baby Shark's 10th-anniversary short-form content last year generated more than 22 million views.

"WAVE" opens with the familiar Baby Shark melody before evolving into an electropop dance track with upbeat rhythms and trap elements. Baby Shark Boy participated in writing the lyrics, reflecting on his return 10 years later and his determination to take on a new challenge.

Baby Shark Boy said, "For me, Baby Shark Dance was like the first wave that began 10 years ago. I grew up riding that wave, and now I'm standing at a new starting point as Baby Shark Boy. I put that sense of moving forward into "WAVE," and I hope people can see who I am today in a new way."

JOOHONEY of MONSTA X features on the track, bringing his signature rap style alongside Baby Shark Boy's vocals. The choreography was created by TEAM SAME, led by K-pop choreographer Young-jun Choi, whose credits include BTS, SEVENTEEN and TWICE. It pays homage to signature moves from Baby Shark Dance, reimagining them as a dynamic, easy-to-follow K-pop performance. The accompanying music video highlights Baby Shark Boy's youthful energy through vibrant, performance-focused visuals.

"WAVE" is available across major streaming platforms worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, with the official music video available on Baby Shark Boy's YouTube channel.

The Pinkfong Company also plans to release WAVE: Becoming Baby Shark Boy, a behind-the-scenes documentary following Baby Shark Boy's growth and the making of his first single. Additional collaborations are also under consideration, including an appearance in an upcoming Baby Shark film slated for release in winter 2026.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leah Yeon

Communications Lead

The Pinkfong Company

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE The Pinkfong Company