Early-bird tickets now on sale for a generative AI–powered exhibition featuring real-time character interaction

Debuting June 18, the exhibition introduces AI-driven storytelling through live interactions with Baby Shark characters

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SEOUL, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced early-bird ticket sales for "Baby Shark The Experience: Unlock the Secret Ocean," a new AI-powered interactive exhibition that blends generative AI technology with immersive storytelling.

Baby Shark Meets Generative AI in a New Interactive Experience

Opening June 18 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP)—one of Seoul's premier cultural and design landmarks—the exhibition invites global fans into the underwater world of Baby Shark through real-time AI-driven character interactions and personalized storytelling. Early-bird tickets are now available through official ticketing platforms, offering discounts of up to 50 percent for a limited time.

Spanning approximately 18,000 square feet, the exhibition features around 20 interactive experiences that bring the Baby Shark universe to life. Visitors can explore immersive underwater-inspired environments while interacting with characters that respond dynamically to their voices, facial expressions, and movements, creating a personalized experience throughout the exhibition.

The experience integrates large language models (LLMs), speech recognition, voice synthesis, and computer vision, enabling characters to respond in real time while engaging in dynamic conversations. One of the exhibition's signature features allows guests to create their own version of the iconic Baby Shark song through an AI-powered music experience, adding a personalized creative layer to the exhibition. The experience also supports four languages—English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean—allowing visitors from around the world to participate seamlessly.

"By combining AI technology with character storytelling, this project introduces a new kind of interactive entertainment experience," said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer at The Pinkfong Company. "We hope it offers audiences of all ages a glimpse into how AI can create more immersive and emotionally engaging ways to experience beloved characters."

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Hailey Kim

Communications Manager

The Pinkfong Company

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SOURCE The Pinkfong Company