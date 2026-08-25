The Boy Who Inspired Bitty & Beau's Coffee Is All Grown Up -- And Going To Work

Ten years after his parents opened a coffee shop inspired by their children with Down syndrome, Beau Wright reaches the milestone they have spent a decade fighting to make possible for others

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, Amy and Ben Wright opened a small coffee shop in Wilmington, North Carolina, because they were thinking about the future.

More specifically, they were thinking about the futures of two of their children, Bitty and Beau, who have Down syndrome.

Ten years after inspiring Bitty & Beau's Coffee, Beau Wright reaches a milestone his parents dreamed of: a job. Post this Beau Wright, ten years in the making.

They wondered about the things most parents wonder about: Would their children be included? Would people recognize their abilities? Would they have meaningful relationships, independence and purpose? And someday, would someone give them a chance to work?

That question helped inspire Bitty & Beau's Coffee, which opened in 2016 with a mission to change the way people see people with disabilities.

Now, a decade later, one of the children who inspired it all has reached that milestone himself.

Beau Wright, now 22, has gone to work.

For Amy and Ben, watching their son head to a job carries a significance difficult to put into words.

"For ten years, we've watched families celebrate this moment at Bitty & Beau's — a first job, a first paycheck, a new sense of independence," said Amy Wright, co-founder of Bitty & Beau's Coffee. "We've celebrated right alongside them. But when it was Beau walking out the door to go to work, I understood that feeling in an entirely new way."

Beau's journey is especially poignant because his name has been attached to a movement centered around employment since he was a child.

What began as one coffee shop has grown into a nationally recognized brand, providing employment opportunities for hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in communities across the country.

But Amy and Ben say creating jobs at Bitty & Beau's was never the ultimate goal.

"The dream was never to build a world where people with disabilities could work at Bitty & Beau's," said Ben Wright. "The dream has always been to help build a world where they can work anywhere."

That makes Beau's newest chapter particularly meaningful.

His first job represents something his parents have spent years advocating for: the opportunity for a person with a disability to be known not simply for a diagnosis, but for what he can contribute.

For the Wrights, there is also something beautifully ordinary about it.

Their son has a job.

He has somewhere to be. People are counting on him. He is learning, contributing, earning a paycheck and experiencing the pride that comes with work.

And that ordinary milestone is exactly what they have wanted for him all along.

"When Beau was little, we didn't know exactly what his adult life would look like," Amy said. "You hope the world will make room for your child. Then one day, you watch him walk into work and realize he's making his own place in it. As his mom, there aren't many things that could make me prouder."

Ten years after Beau helped inspire a coffee shop bearing his name, his story is offering another reminder of why that coffee shop exists.

People with disabilities want what so many people want: to belong, to contribute, to be needed and to have opportunities to build lives of their own.

Sometimes changing the world begins with something as simple as giving someone the chance to go to work.

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ABOUT BITTY & BEAU'S COFFEE

Founded in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright, Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop. Named for the Wrights' children, Bitty and Beau, who have Down syndrome, the company was founded to change the way people see people with disabilities.

Through its coffee shops and mobile Coffee Cruisers across the United States, Bitty & Beau's Coffee creates meaningful employment opportunities while showing customers every day what is possible when people with disabilities are given a chance.

Media Contact:

Amy Wright

910-232-5376 |

Wilmington, North Carolina

www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com

SOURCE Bitty & Beau's Coffee