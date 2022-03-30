The Boylan Sisters' Sixth Film Nears Distribution; Indie Production Wraps in Arizona

Inspiring Filmmaking Sisters Bring Teen Comedy, IDENTITY CRISIS, to Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boylan Sisters, in partnership with producers Ben Howard and Erin Mae Miller, recently wrapped production on their latest feature film, IDENTITY CRISIS. Filmed on the campus of Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, this teen comedy for the entire family is a beautiful story about the value of every person.

The story was written by Andrea Polnaszek and Alexandra Boylan. While this is their sixth feature film together (including SWITCHED and CATCHING FAITH), it's their first production as The Boylan Sisters. The movie also marks the directorial debut for actress Shari Rigby, who partnered with director of photography Bob Scott (WAR ROOM, OVERCOMER).

"As sisters, Alexandra and Andrea are a uniquely gifted team, both as writers and producers. I love their vision and their ability to create fun comedies for teens and families," says producing partner Ben Howard. "Shari added a great touch as the director. I can't wait for audiences to see what they have created."

IDENTITY CRISIS centers on Madison, a brilliant college student who lacks confidence. While working in the university library, she discovers a long-ago discarded cloning machine. Madison's desire to become more confident and outgoing leads to cloning herself, creating a new "Madison" that is willing to do things she's always been afraid to try. But now with two Madisons on campus, pressure mounts on the original to keep her life together.

"Along the way, Madison learns she was created with all the capabilities and traits she admires in her clone—she just has to find the courage to stretch herself to try new things," says Alexandra Boylan. "While this is a movie for the whole family, we especially want young ladies to see their intrinsic value and be challenged to step out in courage and confidence."

IDENTITY CRISIS introduces twins Scout and Sophia Lepore in the roles of Madison and her clone. Finn Roberts ("Greenhouse Academy") plays Trevor, a love interest. The cast also includes Maria Canals-Barrera ("Wizards of Waverly Place") and Laura Leigh Turner (Broadway's MEAN GIRLS).

Grand Canyon University was not only the film's setting, but a production partner as well. The film allowed students to learn and work alongside the filmmakers. Craig Detweiler, the dean of GCU's College of Arts and Media, says, "Having this production on our campus allowed our students to experience and learn real filmmaking, an opportunity very few college students ever get. We couldn't be more thrilled with the partnership and can't wait to host the movie's premiere!"

IDENTITY CRISIS will wrap post-production this summer as producers secure distribution. Follow the movie on Instagram: @identitycrisisthemovie.

About The Boylan Sisters

The Boylan Sisters—Alexandra Boylan and Andrea Polnaszek—are gifted storytellers specializing in family friendly films that connect with all ages, especially teens. As part of Mustard Seed Entertainment, The Boylan Sisters wrote and produced CATCHING FAITH, CATCHING FAITH 2, WISH FOR CHRISTMAS, THE GREATEST INHERITANCE, and SWITCHED, which was awarded Best Screenplay by MovieGuide Awards. IDENTITY CRISIS is their first film produced as The Boylan Sisters. Their films beautifully illustrate the power of kindness, hope, joy, humor, and love. In addition to their writing and producing work as The Boylan Sisters, Alexandra is an actress and Andrea is a Licensed Social Worker. Learn more at https://theboylansisters.com .

About Ben Howard

Ben Howard is a long-time studio executive and producer, working primarily on films and television programming in the inspirational and family-friendly spaces. His Third Coast Content is in partnership with Endeavor Content. His latest venture, Bonniedale, is a production company he leads alongside Dennis and Laura Quaid. Prior to IDENTITY CRISIS, Ben's most recent producer credit was on the hit Netflix film BLUE MIRACLE.

About Erin Mae Miller

Erin Mae Miller is a Nashville-based film and TV producer where she is creative development executive for Third Coast Content. Erin previously worked as an executive with Big Indie Pictures, overseeing the production and delivery of five Amazon Original Movies. Erin serves as a board member of Women Independent Producers and NY Media Initiative.

SOURCE The Boylan Sisters